Pro-Trump Lawyer Mocked For Claiming Mike Pence Guilty Of Treason

A lawyer who has failed in his attempts to overturn the election of President-elect Joe Biden was mocked on New Year’s Day after arguing that Vice President Mike Pence would be executed for treason.
L. Lin Wood made the prediction in a post Friday on Twitter, part of a bizarre series of tweets falsely claiming that high-ranking Republicans such as Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Chief Justice John Roberts conspired to deny Trump a second term.
In his fact-free tweets, Wood predicted that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would “save the election” and Pence would be jailed for treason and later “sing like a bird” to avoid execution.
RawStory pointed out that Wood never actually explained why he thinks Pence is guilty of treason.
The wacko tweets were on brand for Wood, who earlier in the week falsely claimed that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is still alive despite his death in custody.
Many Twitter users mocked Wood for bringing the cray-cray.
Some wondered if Wood’s tweets were a cry for help.
Wood insisted he was perfectly fine.