Pro-Trump Lawyer Mocked For Claiming Mike Pence Guilty Of Treason

A lawyer who has failed in his attempts to overturn the election of President-elect Joe Biden was mocked on New Year’s Day after arguing that Vice President Mike Pence would be executed for treason.

(1) For two months we have focused on accusing the Democrats of attempting to steal the 20/20 election for Biden. We focused on the Presidential election.



We focused on the obvious.



Over time, we have learned that the Democrats were joined by CCP & other foreign countries. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

(2) We have also learned that the Globalists like George Soros & the Elitists like Bill Gates were involved. CIA too (no surprise - military industrial complex).



It all seemed so clear we overlooked one of the main participants in the theft of the election:



THE REPUBLICANS. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

(3) These groups aspire to the goals of Communism. A ruling elite & an oppressed class of people who exist to serve those in power.



When arrests for treason begin, put Chief Justice John Roberts, VP Mike Pence @VP @Mike_Pence, & Mitch McConnell @senatemajldr at top of list. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

In his fact-free tweets, Wood predicted that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would “save the election” and Pence would be jailed for treason and later “sing like a bird” to avoid execution.

If Pence is arrested, @SecPompeo will save the election. Pence will be in jail awaiting trial for treason. He will face execution by firing squad. He is a coward & will sing like a bird & confess ALL. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

RawStory pointed out that Wood never actually explained why he thinks Pence is guilty of treason.

The wacko tweets were on brand for Wood, who earlier in the week falsely claimed that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is still alive despite his death in custody.

Many Twitter users mocked Wood for bringing the cray-cray.

Many many many nopes here too https://t.co/iamFTvBXmz — Jonathan Landay (@JonathanLanday) January 1, 2021

What is fomenting violence for $1000, Alex? https://t.co/QS3hiUHgOu — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) January 1, 2021

This man just ain't right. https://t.co/LXu1i5W6RT — Joe Gerth (@Joe_Gerth) January 1, 2021

from the people who think only they are qualified to run America forever https://t.co/EuFmQzmPkI — Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) January 1, 2021

God forbid some nut believes all this nonsense and takes a shot at Vice President Mike Pence... at what point does it make sense for Twitter to say, "nah, we can't leave this stuff up online?" https://t.co/u69ZwlVqmP — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) January 1, 2021

I vaguely remember a time when openly pining for the arrest and execution of a sitting Vice President would earn one a visit from the Secret Service. https://t.co/XFKYV0v7pI — Seth Masket (@smotus) January 1, 2021

Some wondered if Wood’s tweets were a cry for help.

Can anybody intervene with Lin? I know he’s putting people through it now. But he’s also pretty clearly going through it himself. https://t.co/XwUHrvzMyL — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) January 1, 2021

Okay, someone should check to see if Lin has been abducted and his Twitter has been taken over... https://t.co/vkUpc28WtX — @amuse (@amuse) January 1, 2021

Wood insisted he was perfectly fine.

The tweets about my insanity are at an all time high this morning. Wonder why?



No worries. I am fine. The attacks do not concern me.



“A truly strong person does not need the approval of others any more than a lion needs the approval of sheep.”

-Vernon Linwood Howard — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

