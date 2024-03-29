HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
As much as I love luxury skin care goodies, there’s nothing quite like finding affordable beauty products that are as effective as they are budget-friendly. And while usually this means scouring the internet and doing a lot of trial-and-error, there’s one cult-fave moisturizer that is hiding in plain sight at most major retailers — La Roche-Posay Toleraine Dobule Repair face cream.
Boasting 4.6 out of 5 stars and a whopping 42,071 5-star reviews at Amazon, this French pharmacy staple is one of the internet’s true hidden gems. It retails for just under $23, so there’s really no reason to not try it at least once. As one reviewer put it: “Do not buy this... unless you want your skin to be AMAZING!”
This simple moisturizer is great for all skin types thanks to a nourishing oil-free formula powered with effective active ingredients that won’t make your skin feel greasy or cause breakouts. It’s also an excellent option for those with dry, irritated skin. It harnesses the power of ceramides, niacinamide, prebiotic thermal water and glycerin to drench your skin in long-lasting hydration and antioxidants without clogging pores. According to the brand, it helps to restore the skin’s natural moisture barrier within just an hour of use and was formulated with sensitive, reactive skin in mind.
HuffPost Shopping writer (and beauty devotee) Tessa Flores is a fan and recommends this cream. “It’s definitely hydrating, which is honestly just my main goal when it comes to moisturizers, and non-irritating. It’s also more lightweight feeling and soaks in well compared to other La Roche-Posay moisturizers I’ve tried, which feel kind of balmy. This doesn’t feel like that, so anyone who’s really opposed to that feeling will probably prefer this,” she said.
Flores is not the only HuffPoster who loves it — editor Erin Evans has been using this moisturizer for the past three years and cant ’get enough. She said, “It’s so nourishing and light and my skin just drinks it up. I also love that its fragrance-free and isn’t greasy. La Roche Posay products often came across my social media timelines at the height of the pandemic ― when I was consistently buying stuff I’d never tried right off the internet. (I love their medicated gel cleanser too.) Their products are a staple in my Amazon cart.”
The cult-favorite La Roche-Posay moisturizer is the ideal everyday cream for people of all ages, and is even available with SPF for anyone who wants extra protection from the sun’s UV rays. It’s light enough to layer on over other skin care products and acts as a nice base for makeup. Many reviewers made mention of the fact that it leaves skin feeling soft, silky and smooth — even moreso than other more expensive options. It splits the difference beautifully between a mattifying and overly dewy finish, which is why it works so well with so many different skin types.
Find out why everyone loves this Amazon bestseller and pick one up for yourself. You can’t go wrong with this easy moisturizer that’s suitable for just about everyone.
Promising reviews:
“DO NOT BUY THIS...UNLESS you want your skin to be AMAZING ✨️. I’ve tried so many moisturizers but they all feel super thick and heavy, but this... THIS! This product feels amazing on my skin. It works just as described and even though it’s an SPF moisturizer, meaning it’ll have a thicker consistency, it’s so light, soft and blends really well. It leaves my skin happy the entire day.” — Cesar D.
“This is a truly great moisturizer, especially for the price. I like it better than the $80 one I use to use. Light weight, doesn’t break me out and have noticed just after using about a month that my skin is smoother and looks more evened out. Highly recommend.” — Terence L. Camp
“I have tried many many many moisturizers. None that I love more than this. It absorbs into the skin very nicely and doesn’t leave a film on your face. No smell. I love this coupled with the Elta MD tinted sunscreen. Those products together are a match made in Heaven and they even make my makeup apply more evenly and more beautifully. I love this product and will be purchasing again.” — Meredith Mitchell
“When it comes to La Roche-Posay, I can’t help but share my incredible experience with this product. As someone who has struggled with sensitive skin for years, finding a skincare product that not only soothes my skin but also improves its overall health has been a game-changer. This lotion has effectively calmed my skin irritations, leaving it feeling nourished and refreshed. The lightweight formula feels gentle and non-irritating, making it suitable for daily use. I appreciate the thoughtfulness that La Roche-Posay has put into creating a product that truly caters to individuals with sensitive skin like myself. I would highly recommend this moisturizer to anyone looking for a reliable and effective skincare solution that cares for your skin as much as you do. It’s truly a skincare gem that I’ll continue to repurchase without hesitation. Give it a try – your skin will thank you!” — Ruby Tuesday