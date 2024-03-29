“DO NOT BUY THIS...UNLESS you want your skin to be AMAZING ✨️. I’ve tried so many moisturizers but they all feel super thick and heavy, but this... THIS! This product feels amazing on my skin. It works just as described and even though it’s an SPF moisturizer, meaning it’ll have a thicker consistency, it’s so light, soft and blends really well. It leaves my skin happy the entire day.” — Cesar D.

“This is a truly great moisturizer, especially for the price. I like it better than the $80 one I use to use. Light weight, doesn’t break me out and have noticed just after using about a month that my skin is smoother and looks more evened out. Highly recommend.” — Terence L. Camp

“I have tried many many many moisturizers. None that I love more than this. It absorbs into the skin very nicely and doesn’t leave a film on your face. No smell. I love this coupled with the Elta MD tinted sunscreen. Those products together are a match made in Heaven and they even make my makeup apply more evenly and more beautifully. I love this product and will be purchasing again.” — Meredith Mitchell

“When it comes to La Roche-Posay, I can’t help but share my incredible experience with this product. As someone who has struggled with sensitive skin for years, finding a skincare product that not only soothes my skin but also improves its overall health has been a game-changer. This lotion has effectively calmed my skin irritations, leaving it feeling nourished and refreshed. The lightweight formula feels gentle and non-irritating, making it suitable for daily use. I appreciate the thoughtfulness that La Roche-Posay has put into creating a product that truly caters to individuals with sensitive skin like myself. I would highly recommend this moisturizer to anyone looking for a reliable and effective skincare solution that cares for your skin as much as you do. It’s truly a skincare gem that I’ll continue to repurchase without hesitation. Give it a try – your skin will thank you!” — Ruby Tuesday