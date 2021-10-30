LA Sheriff Promises Vaccine Mandate Will Cause 'Mass Exodus' Of Cops

The county is currently sending notices to employees who have not yet complied with the vaccination policy that they have 45 days from the date of the notice to register as fully vaccinated, according to a statement from the office of County CEO Fesia Davenport.

After the 45 days have passed, employees who have not demonstrated proof of full vaccination or requested a medical or religious exemption will get a five-day suspension and have 30 days after they return from suspension to come into compliance, the statement said.

The Sheriff’s Department — the largest in the country — employs approximately 18,000 people. About half are sworn deputies.