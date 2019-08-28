People See Red At Spain's 'La Tomatina' Tomato-Throwing Festival

The streets of Buñol in eastern Spain were paved with pulp after the annual La Tomatina festival on Wednesday.

This year’s epic hourlong food fight saw around 22,000 people throwing 145 tons of ripe tomatoes at each other.

Many participants ended up seeing red. Literally.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Mujeres se bañan en pulpa de tomate en el evento anual Tomatina, una festiva batalla de tomates en el pueblo de Buñol, cerca de Valencia, España, el miércoles 28 de agosto de 2019. (AP Foto/Alberto Saiz)

The festival ― which takes place on the last Wednesday of August ― dates back to 1945, when a tomato-tossing brawl reportedly broke out during a parade.

Check out El País newspaper’s livestream of the festival here:

And photos below:

ASSOCIATED PRESS Revellers throw tomatoes at each other, during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. The party saw 145 tons of tomatoes offloaded from six trucks into crowds packing Bunol's streets for the midday hourlong battle Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

ASSOCIATED PRESS Revellers party during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. The party saw 145 tons of tomatoes offloaded from six trucks into crowds packing Bunol's streets for the midday hourlong battle Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Europa Press News via Getty Images VALENCIA, SPAIN - AUGUST 28: A man with his arms opened is seen participating in the festival of ‘La Tomatina’ in Buñol on August 28, 2019, in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Jorge Gil/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Juan Medina / Reuters Revellers react during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Juan Medina / Reuters Revellers throw tomatoes during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Heino Kalis / Reuters Revellers throw tomatoes during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

