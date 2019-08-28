People See Red At Spain's 'La Tomatina' Tomato-Throwing Festival

The streets of Buñol in eastern Spain were paved with pulp after the annual La Tomatina festival on Wednesday.
This year’s epic hourlong food fight saw around 22,000 people throwing 145 tons of ripe tomatoes at each other.
Many participants ended up seeing red. Literally.
The festival ― which takes place on the last Wednesday of August ― dates back to 1945, when a tomato-tossing brawl reportedly broke out during a parade.
Check out El País newspaper’s livestream of the festival here:
