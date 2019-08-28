WEIRD NEWS

People See Red At Spain's 'La Tomatina' Tomato-Throwing Festival

Literally.

The streets of Buñol in eastern Spain were paved with pulp after the annual La Tomatina festival on Wednesday.

This year’s epic hourlong food fight saw around 22,000 people throwing 145 tons of ripe tomatoes at each other.

Many participants ended up seeing red. Literally.

Mujeres se bañan en pulpa de tomate en el evento anual Tomatina, una festiva batalla de tomates en el pueblo de Buñol, cerca
Mujeres se bañan en pulpa de tomate en el evento anual Tomatina, una festiva batalla de tomates en el pueblo de Buñol, cerca de Valencia, España, el miércoles 28 de agosto de 2019. (AP Foto/Alberto Saiz)

The festival ― which takes place on the last Wednesday of August ― dates back to 1945, when a tomato-tossing brawl reportedly broke out during a parade.

Check out El País newspaper’s livestream of the festival here:

And photos below:

Participantes se arrojan tomates los unos a los otros en el evento anual Tomatina, una festiva batalla de tomates en el puebl
Participantes se arrojan tomates los unos a los otros en el evento anual Tomatina, una festiva batalla de tomates en el pueblo de Buñol, cerca de Valencia, España, el miércoles 28 de agosto de 2019. (AP Foto/Alberto Saiz)
Mujeres se bañan en pulpa de tomate en el evento anual Tomatina, una festiva batalla de tomates en el pueblo de Buñol, cerca
Mujeres se bañan en pulpa de tomate en el evento anual Tomatina, una festiva batalla de tomates en el pueblo de Buñol, cerca de Valencia, España, el miércoles 28 de agosto de 2019. (AP Foto/Alberto Saiz)
Participantes se arrojan tomates los unos a los otros en el evento anual Tomatina, una festiva batalla de tomates en el puebl
Participantes se arrojan tomates los unos a los otros en el evento anual Tomatina, una festiva batalla de tomates en el pueblo de Buñol, cerca de Valencia, España, el miércoles 28 de agosto de 2019. (AP Foto/Alberto Saiz)
Revellers throw tomatoes at each other, during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol, near Valen
Revellers throw tomatoes at each other, during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. The party saw 145 tons of tomatoes offloaded from six trucks into crowds packing Bunol's streets for the midday hourlong battle Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Revellers party during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, Spain, Wedne
Revellers party during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. The party saw 145 tons of tomatoes offloaded from six trucks into crowds packing Bunol's streets for the midday hourlong battle Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Participantes se arrojan tomates los unos a los otros en el evento anual Tomatina, una festiva batalla de tomates en el puebl
Participantes se arrojan tomates los unos a los otros en el evento anual Tomatina, una festiva batalla de tomates en el pueblo de Buñol, cerca de Valencia, España, el miércoles 28 de agosto de 2019. (AP Foto/Alberto Saiz)
VALENCIA, SPAIN - AUGUST 28: A man with his arms opened is seen participating in the festival of &lsquo;La Tomatina&rsquo; in
VALENCIA, SPAIN - AUGUST 28: A man with his arms opened is seen participating in the festival of ‘La Tomatina’ in Buñol on August 28, 2019, in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Jorge Gil/Europa Press via Getty Images) 
Revellers react during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/
Revellers react during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Revellers throw tomatoes during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28, 2019.
Revellers throw tomatoes during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Revellers throw tomatoes at each other during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta in the village of Bunol near Valencia
Revellers throw tomatoes at each other during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Revellers throw tomatoes at each other during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta in the village of Bunol near Valencia
Revellers throw tomatoes at each other during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Revellers throw tomatoes at each other during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta in the village of Bunol near Valencia
Revellers throw tomatoes at each other during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Revellers throw tomatoes at each other during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta in the village of Bunol near Valencia
Revellers throw tomatoes at each other during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Revellers throw tomatoes at each other, during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta in the village of Bunol near Valenci
Revellers throw tomatoes at each other, during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Revellers throw tomatoes at each other, during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta in the village of Bunol near Valenci
Revellers throw tomatoes at each other, during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Revellers throw tomatoes at each other, during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol, near Valen
Revellers throw tomatoes at each other, during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Revellers throw tomatoes during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28, 2019.
Revellers throw tomatoes during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Revellers on a truck throw tomatoes into the crowd during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valenci
Revellers on a truck throw tomatoes into the crowd during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Revellers on a truck throw tomatoes into the crowd during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valenci
Revellers on a truck throw tomatoes into the crowd during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Revellers throw tomatoes during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28, 2019.
Revellers throw tomatoes during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Revellers throw tomatoes during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28, 2019.
Revellers throw tomatoes during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Revellers on a truck throw tomatoes into the crowd during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valenci
Revellers on a truck throw tomatoes into the crowd during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

