HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Hero Images via Getty Images Young family shopping for clothes washer in appliance store

Labor Day is notorious for mattress sales, but if you have your sights set instead on a new washer/dryer, a new couch or even an excellent Labor Day TV deal, Labor Day is the time to go for it.

So you can spend more time shopping and less time searching, we’ve rounded up the best Labor Day 2019 weekend sales on TVs, furniture and appliances. For the best deal before you buy, be sure to check out HuffPost Coupons, where we’ve pulled together promo codes and discounts from brands you know and trust, like The Home Depot and Lowe’s.

Just be sure to check back, as we’ll be updating this list as the deals are announced.

Like what you see? Sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter, where we’ll bring you even more editor-sourced products and reviews.

Below, the best Labor Day sales you need to know about:

Labor Day Sales On TVs

Vizio 50-Inch Smart TV: Save $150 on this smart TV through Sept. 14

Vizio 65-Inch Smart TV: Save $100 on this Smart TV through Sept. 15

Labor Day Sales On Furniture

AllModern: Get up to 65% off + an extra 25% off with code GOFORIT

BirchLane: Get an extra 25% off with promo code. Flash deals on Sept. 2

Burrow: Save $50 on a $500 purchase; save $150 on a $1,100 purchase; save $250 on a $1,500 purchase; all the way up to $600 savings on a $2,600 purchase

Coddle: Get 10% off everything, 15% off $900+ orders, 20% off $1,800+ orders and 25% off $2,200+ orders

Dormify: Get 25% off sitewide with code BYESUMMER

Home Depot: Get 40% off select furniture and home decor, 35 off small kitchen appliances, 25% off kitchenware and 20% off bedding and bath

Houzz: Get up to 80% off home decor

Joss and Main: Get up to 80% off, with flash deals on Sept. 2

Lowe’s: Get up to 40% off select appliances, kitchen and bath essentials; 20% off grills, smokers and grilling accessories, and 35% off tools and accessories

Lulu & Georgia: Take 15% off $400+ with code TAKE15, 20% off with $800+ with code TAKE20, 35% off $900+ with code TAKE25

Wayfair: Wayfair has a massive Labor Day sale for up to 75% off

Labor Day Smart Home Deals

Google Smart TV kit: Includes a Google Google Home mimi and a Google Chromecast, $14 off at Walmart

Google Home: $50 off at Walmart

Google Smart Light starter kit: $20 off at Walmart

Google Home Max: $30 off at Target

Google Home Mini: $20 off at Target

Labor Day Sales On Home Decor & Appliances

Allswell: Take 15% off mattresses and bedding with code LABORDAY15 through Sept. 8

Brooklinen: Get 10% off all orders less than $200. Get 15% off orders over $200

The Company Store: Get 25% off sitewide + free shipping with code H19LDWKD

Etsy: Select items will be discounted 20% or more

Home Depot: Get 40% off select furniture and home decor, 35 off small kitchen appliances, 25% off kitchenware and 20% off bedding and bath

Lowe’s: Get up to 40% off select appliances, kitchen and bath essentials; 20% off grills, smokers and grilling accessories, and 35% off tools and accessories

Saatchi Art: Get 15% off originals of $1,000 or more with code LABOR15. Get 10% off all other originals with code LABOR10. Get 20% off all framed limited edition prints with no minimum with code LABOR20

Society6: Get 40% off wall hangings, art prints, tapestries and posters. Get 30% off comforters, duvets, shower curtains, framed prints and throw pillows. Get 20% off everything else. Live from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2