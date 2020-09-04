HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

These are the best beauty deals to shop on Labor Day if you're looking for skin care, hair care and makeup from retailers such as Sephora, Ulta and more.

More time at home and less time going out have altered a lot of your beauty routines. Chances are you’ve left your makeup bag unattended for the past few months in favor of a low-effort skin care routine.

Still, you might miss the ritual of “putting on your face” in the morning, which is why beauty lovers are testing everything from minimalist WFH makeup looks to bold eye makeup looks to wear with a face mask.

Fortunately, Labor Day 2020 is here, bringing with it plenty of sales on beauty, makeup, skin care and hair care.

We’ve rounded up the best Labor Day 2020 beauty sales that you don’t want to miss.

Take a look below.

Lokibaho via Getty Images Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty event is back for Labor Day weekend, with 50% off select beauty products each day. Featured brands include Sunday Riley and Mario Badescu.

Take up to 30% off your order with code LABORDAY.

Get up to 75% off lip products, brushes and palettes now.

Colourpop offers 25% off sitewide this weekend.

You can get 20% off jane iredale products until Sunday with code JANE20.

Take 15% off sustainable sampler packs and select hair care bars from Friday through Monday on Amazon.

Take 15% off all beard supplies with code BEARD15.

When you spend $50 or more, you can get a gift of a mini mascara, compact mirror and makeup bag.

Use code LABORDAY30 from Friday through Monday to get 30% off all products, free shipping and samples.

Enjoy 20% off when you spend $50 or more and 25% off when you spend $100 or more from Friday through Monday.

You can save 20% on your order with code LABORDAY.

The brand offers 30% off its lip gloss and bronze shades through the Labor Day weekend.

Take 25% off sitewide during the End Of Summer VIP Sale, which runs until Monday.

Save on select super size bestsellers through Tuesday when you use code SUPERSIZE!

Calling all Beauty Insiders: When you spend $75 on your orders now, you can get 15% off to use for a future purchase.

Get 25% off with code LABOR.