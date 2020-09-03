HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

KatarzynaBialasiewicz via Getty Images For the home renovators among us, there are plenty of home, furniture and appliances sales going on this Labor Day weekend.

With many of us spending more time at home than anywhere else, it’s never been more important to make your home a practical, comfortable and enjoyable place to spend time working, playing and relaxing.

That’s where Labor Day’s weekend of sales come in. For the home renovators among us, there are plenty of home, furniture and appliances sales going on that’ll help you cross off those home to-do lists once and for all.

If you’re looking to make your living room better for stay-at-home happy hour, it might be time to invest in a stylish new couch or cute bar cart from Wayfair’s Labor Day sale on furniture and decor.

If you want a hotel-worthy bedroom that doesn’t involve leaving the house, you could spruce up your bed with new sheets and bedding from Brooklinen’s Labor Day sale or get some new bed pillows from Allswell’s Labor Day sale (our editor recommends the Allswell “Supreme” pillow for side sleepers).

Whatever your to-do list involves, there are plenty of home renovations sales going on worth browsing. Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites that you need to know about.

Take a look:

Labor Day Deals On Bedding And Mattresses

fizkes via Getty Images We found Labor Day mattress and bedding deals from places like Brooklinen, Allswell and Casper﻿.

Get an extra 15% off bedding and mattresses with code EXTRA15 until Sept. 8.

Get 15% off Luxe and Supreme Mattresses and 20% off bedding, bath and spa with code PERFECTROOM. This deal runs until Sept. 8.

Get 15% off sheets, pillows and bedding (excluding “Spaces” products) from from Sept. 3 to Sept. 9.

Use code LABORDAY25 to get 25% off mattresses and 50% off sheets.

Take up to $500 off pillows, throws and sleeper sofas during the Labor Day Sale with code LDW. Casper Over Labor Day weekend, Casper will offer 15% off any order with a mattress and 10% off everything else. Crane & Canopy Get up to 70% off on bedding, sheets, rugs and home decor from Crane & Canopy from Sept. 3 to Sept. 7.

Use code LDW2020 to get up to $150 off the brand’s popular platform bed, mattress and more during the Labor Day Sale.

Take an extra 15% off bed frames, sheets and toss pillows with code TAKE15 from Sept. 1 to Sept. 8.

Get 20% off sitewide with the code NESTLOVE from Sept. 3 to Sept. 14.

Overstock’s Labor Day Blowout has up to 70% off mattresses and bedding, and free shipping on every order.

You can get $350 off mattresses and sleep bundles until Sept. 15.

Take up to 70% off bedding and mattresses during the Labor Day Clearance. Labor Day Deals On Furniture

KatarzynaBialasiewicz via Getty Images We found Labor Day living room, bedroom and other furniture deals from retailers like Wayfair, AllModern and Joss & Main.

ABC Home is having a “buy more, save more” sale with up to 30% off with code LABORDAY.

Get an extra 15% off sofas, dining tables and vanities with code EXTRA15 until Sept. 8.

Take up to $500 off sofas and chairs during the Labor Day Sale with code LDW.

For the first time ever, sellers will be offering discounts of 20% off or more and you can check out Etsy’s Labor Day Sales Weekend page for discounted items. Feather New members get a FREE first month of furniture from Sep. 1 to Sep. 8 with code FALLFORFEATHER.

Use code LDW2020 to get up to $150 off during the Labor Day Sale.

Take an extra 15% off sofas, dining tables and more with code TAKE15 from Sept. 1 to Sept. 8.

This brand’s offering up to 25% off sitewide on chairs, coffee tables and lighting.

Overstock’s Labor Day Blowout has up to 70% off tables, chairs and more, and free shipping on every order.

Take up to 70% off sofas, tables and chairs during the Labor Day Clearance.

World Market’s offering up to 40% off furniture this Labor Day weekend.

Labor Day Deals On Appliances

John Keeble via Getty Images There are a lot of Labor Day sales on appliances, including washers and dryers, from retailers like Best Buy, The Home Depot and Walmart.

Now’s your chance to save on appliances like induction cooktops and kitchen packages from Samsung and LG.

You don’t have to get your espresso to go: The brand’s offering free shipping on all orders right now.

This 10-piece Calphalon cookware set was $790 and is now $470 at Macy’s.

Check out the clearance section for cute kitchen finds. There are small electrics on sale, too.

Until Sept. 16, you can save up 40% off appliances like ranges, wall ovens and wine coolers for your kitchen.

KitchenAid’s having Labor Day sales on countertop and major appliances this weekend and free delivery on all major appliance orders over $399. For Labor Day, there’s an outlet section on the site with hand blenders and kettles.

This Le Creuset pan was originally $295 and is now $180. Browse more Le Creuset Labor Day deals.

For Labor Day, Lowe’s is offering up to 35% off appliances including on fridges, dishwashers and microwave.

This kitchen appliance was $229, but now it’s marked down to $169 at Walmart.

From fryers to pressure cookers, you can save now on gadgets.

The Labor Day Clearance is here, with up to 70% off all things kitchen — like appliances starting at $199. Get small electrics up to 60% off this Labor Day weekend.

In the sale section, you’ll find electrics and cutlery on sale. Plus, clearance items get an extra 20% off with code EXTRA.

Labor Day Deals On Home Decor

KatarzynaBialasiewicz via Getty Images We've found Labor Day deals on home decor from retailers like AllModern, Etsy and Wayfair.

ABC Home is having a “buy more, save more” sale with up to 30% off rugs, lighting and pillows with code LABORDAY.

Get an extra 15% off towels, pillows and wall art with code EXTRA15 until Sept. 8.

From Sept. 4 until Sept. 7, you can get 25% off candles, cookware and wall prints with code LABORDAY25.

Take up to $500 off throw pillows and blankets during the Labor Day Sale with code LDW.

Use code LDW2020 to get up to $150 off nightstands, shelves and decor during the Labor Day Sale. Homesick The candle site is offering 15% off sitewide from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7 when you use code SUNSET.

This brand’s offering up to 25% off rugs, lighting and decor.

Overstock’s Labor Day Blowout has mirrors, pillows and rugs up to 70% off and free shipping on every order.

You can get 15% off original art over $1,000 with code ENDOFSUMMER15 and 10% of all other original art with code ENDOFSUMMER10. Plus, take 20% off framed limited-edition prints with code LABORDAY20.

Get 30% off wall prints, pillows and bathroom accessories during the Labor Day Sale.

Take up to 70% off throw pillows, lighting and kitchen accessories during the Labor Day Clearance.

World Market’s offering up to 40% off dinnerware, lighting. and rugs this Labor Day weekend.

Labor Day Deals On Home Office Essentials

KatarzynaBialasiewicz via Getty Images Need a new desk or office chair? You're in luck.

ABC Home is having a “buy more, save more” sale with up to 30% off desk and office accessories with code LABORDAY.

Get an extra 15% off desks, office chairs and storage with code EXTRA15 until Sept. 8.

From Sept. 4 until Sept. 7, you can get 25% off office accessories with code LABORDAY25.

Take up to $500 off storage during the Labor Day Sale with code LDW.

Use code LDW2020 to get up to $150 off shelving systems during the Labor Day Sale.

Take an extra 15% off desks, office chairs and storage with code TAKE15 from Sept. 1 to Sept. 8.

This brand’s offering up to 25% off desks, office chairs and storage.

Overstock’s Labor Day Blowout has desks, office chairs and storage up to 70% off and free shipping on every order.

Take up to 70% off desks, office chairs and storage during the Labor Day Clearance.