HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Maskot via Getty Images If your social calendar has been taken over by dust bunnies, a new vacuum can cut your cleaning time.

Have you been doing a little (or a lot) more cleaning since quarantine? Spending more time around home probably means more mess and less time for yourself.

If your social calendar has been taken over by dust bunnies, a new vacuum might cut your cleaning time. A stick vacuum saves valuable storage space in small homes, while cordless vacs let you get in tight spaces and give you the freedom to move around. With a robot vacuum, you can set it and forget it— and reclaim some “me” time.

The good news is that there are actually a lot of vacuum deals going on this 2020 Labor Day that don’t suck. AllModern is offering up to 40% off vacuums and an extra 15% off with code EXTRA15 until Sept. 8. If you’ve been eyeing a fancy Dyson or a reliable Shark vac, Bed Bath & Beyond has up to $100 off select styles this weekend.

The best budget-friendly vacuum deal we’ve seen actually isn’t a Labor Day vacuum deal at all. It’s on this Hoover Linx cordless stick vacuum we spotted on sale a few weeks ago. Originally $180, it’s still on sale for just $100 on Amazon right now.

Perhaps the hottest vacuum deal we’ve spotted is on the Dyson V7 Absolute. This best-selling, cult-favorite vacuum is currently on sale for just $250 directly from Dyson.

Still on the hunt for the perfect vacuum? We’ve rounded up the best Labor Day 2020 vacuum deals that will blow you away.