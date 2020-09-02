HuffPost Finds

These Labor Day 2020 Vacuum Deals Will Blow You Away

We found Labor Day vacuum deals from Dyson, Shark, iRobot and more that don't suck.

If your social calendar has been taken over by dust bunnies, a new <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/topic/vacuum" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">vacuum</a> can cut your cleaning time.
Have you been doing a little (or a lot) more cleaning since quarantine? Spending more time around home probably means more mess and less time for yourself.

The good news is that there are actually a lot of vacuum deals going on this 2020 Labor Day that don’t suck. AllModern is offering up to 40% off vacuums and an extra 15% off with code EXTRA15 until Sept. 8. If you’ve been eyeing a fancy Dyson or a reliable Shark vac, Bed Bath & Beyond has up to $100 off select styles this weekend.

The best budget-friendly vacuum deal we’ve seen actually isn’t a Labor Day vacuum deal at all. It’s on this Hoover Linx cordless stick vacuum we spotted on sale a few weeks ago. Originally $180, it’s still on sale for just $100 on Amazon right now.

Perhaps the hottest vacuum deal we’ve spotted is on the Dyson V7 Absolute. This best-selling, cult-favorite vacuum is currently on sale for just $250 directly from Dyson.

Still on the hunt for the perfect vacuum? We’ve rounded up the best Labor Day 2020 vacuum deals that will blow you away.

Take a look below:

1
The Dyson V7 Absolute
Dyson
This popular cordless stick vacuum comes with plenty of accessories and can be detached and used as a handheld vacuum. It's lightweight enough that you can use it to remove dirt from your ceilings and walls. Originally $350, on sale for $250 at Dyson.
2
Hoover Linx Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
This budget-friendly cordless stick vacuum cleaner is lightweight and sucks up dirt from hard-to-reach spots. Originally $180, on sale for $100 on Amazon.
3
iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum
Wayfair
This popular robot vacuum can be programmed to clean your house on a schedule and is small enough to fit under some furniture. Originally $294, on sale for $251 at Wayfair.
4
Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus Lightweight Upright Vacuum
Amazon
This traditional vacuum is tough on pet hair, but every purchase helps a pet in need. It has a tangle-free brush roll and a hose for hitting those extra hairy corners. Originally $230, on sale for $170 on Amazon.
5
Kalorik Ultra Portable 2-in-1 Cordless Cyclonic Vacuum Cleaner
Wayfair
This cordless stick vacuum is super lightweight and can be detached as a handheld vacuum. Originally $230, on sale for $169 at Wayfair.
6
Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
This robot vacuum can be programmed to clean your house on a schedule or by voice command. Originally $300, on sale for $270 on Amazon.
7
Hoover BH53121 Fusion Pet V2 Bagless Cordless Stick Vacuum
Walmart
This cordless stick vacuum comes with all of the accessories you need to eliminate dust from your space. Originally $230, on sale for $115 at Walmart .
8
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe NV360 Upright Vacuum
Amazon
This vacuum might look traditional, but can be detached and used as a portable hose vac for stairs and more. Originally $230, on sale for $160 on Amazon.
9
iRobot Braava Floor-Mopping Robot
Bed Bath & Beyond
While this technically isn't a vacuum, this robot mop will leave your floors squeaky clean. Originally $300, on sale for $250 at Bed Bath & Beyond.
10
Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum
Bed Bath & Beyond
This ball vacuum effortlessly navigates corners to catch any crumbs and dust that might be hiding. Originally $500, on sale for $400 at Bed Bath & Beyond .
