Amazon

Act + Acre Cold Processed hair care essentials bundle (20% off)

Get 20% off all Act + Acre products from August 30 through September 6. That includes the brand's highly coveted cold-processed hair care essentials bundle. It comes with a scalp detox oil, a hair cleanser and a conditioner. If you've been wanting to try out this luxury hair care brand but were previously put off by the price point, then now's the time to jump on it.



These products are made with vegan, hair-healthy ingredients, and this set in particular works to soothe irritation, moisturize, nourish and promote healthy hair growth. It could be effective for those dealing with eczema, psoriasis, hair loss, flaky scalps, dandruff and more. It's even safe to use on color-treated hair.