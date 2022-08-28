Shopping

Labor Day 2022 Splurges Worth Every Penny

Treat yourself to these can’t-miss deals across every category including beauty, home, tech and more.

A Rifle Paper Co. <a href="https://www.pjatr.com/t/8-12339-265720-197186?url=https%3A%2F%2Friflepaperco.com%2Fstrawberry-fields-black-oxford-desk-chair&sid=labordaysplurges-lourdesuribe-082922-6304e78be4b0e323a25928eb&website=373869" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="desk chair" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6304e78be4b0e323a25928eb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pjatr.com/t/8-12339-265720-197186?url=https%3A%2F%2Friflepaperco.com%2Fstrawberry-fields-black-oxford-desk-chair&sid=labordaysplurges-lourdesuribe-082922-6304e78be4b0e323a25928eb&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">desk chair</a>, Lesure <a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/Lesure/Lesure/page/48ECFD13-56E7-4767-9F72-C8EF0B89020A?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6304e78be4b0e323a25928eb%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="soft dog crate" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6304e78be4b0e323a25928eb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/stores/Lesure/Lesure/page/48ECFD13-56E7-4767-9F72-C8EF0B89020A?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6304e78be4b0e323a25928eb%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">soft dog crate</a>, and Ecovacs Robotics <a href="https://bestbuy.7tiv.net/c/2706071/614286/10014?subId1=labordaysplurges-lourdesuribe-082922-6304e78be4b0e323a25928eb&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fecovacs-robotics-deebot-t8-vacuum-mop-robot-with-advanced-laser-mapping-and-3d-obstacle-detection-avoidance-grey%2F6423195.p%3FskuId%3D6423195" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Deebot T8+ vacuum &#x26; mop robot" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6304e78be4b0e323a25928eb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://bestbuy.7tiv.net/c/2706071/614286/10014?subId1=labordaysplurges-lourdesuribe-082922-6304e78be4b0e323a25928eb&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fecovacs-robotics-deebot-t8-vacuum-mop-robot-with-advanced-laser-mapping-and-3d-obstacle-detection-avoidance-grey%2F6423195.p%3FskuId%3D6423195" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Deebot T8+ vacuum & mop robot</a>.
Rifle Paper Co., Amazon, Best Buy
A Rifle Paper Co. desk chair, Lesure soft dog crate, and Ecovacs Robotics Deebot T8+ vacuum & mop robot.

Labor Day weekend is here — and with it, some significantly reduced prices on items at some of our favorite retailers like Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond and more. If there was ever an excuse to splurge on an expensive treat, this is it — because I regret to inform you that this year’s Labor Day sale splurges are as good as it gets.

If you’re like me, then big sales events make investing in pricier items an absolute pleasure. Whether it’s a home investment piece you’re in need of or a luxurious self-care item, any discount makes a financial investment a bit more palatable.

This year’s Labor Day deals are worth dropping some serious change on, and below I’ve rounded up some of the most irresistible Labor Day sale items. Don’t waste time rifling through emails trying to find the best online deals; this is the perfect place to start. Get an extra big hit of shopping serotonin and enjoy these splurge-y gifts to yourself.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Ban.do
Moxie Roller Skates Lolly skates (30% off)
Join the roller skating craze and pick up a pair of sunny roller skates. These leather skates come in five different colors and look as cool as they ride, with a slight heel and updated retro shape. They even come with a cute charm accessory. Get 30% off on these skates during Bando's Labor Day sale, from August 31 through September 6 with the code TAKE30.
$258.30 at Bando (originally $369)Get 30% off at Bando
2
The Citizenry
The Citizenry (up to 25% off)
It doesn't get much more luxe than The Citizenry's home goods, and we're drooling over this soft, cozy Clara wool throw. Snag it on sale while you can just in time for the cold-weather season. It was hand-knitted in Uruguay with soft merino wool and a chunky, textured weave. From August 30th through September 6th, The Citizenry's bedroom essentials like bedding, blankets, rugs and pillows will be up to 25% off.
$341.25 at The Citizenry (originally $455)Get up to 25% off at The Citizenry
3
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective Cabana Luxe leggings (15% off)
Treat yourself to the yummiest, butteriest leggings around during Girlfriend Collective's Labor Day sale. It can be difficult to indulge in pricy workout gear, but it's worth every penny once you slip into these ultra-soft and stretchy leggings. They have a high rise, subtle matte sheen, medium compression and heavyweight construction. Get 15% off sitewide plus up to 60% off sale styles from September 1 through September 5.
$78.20 at Girlfriend Collective (originally $92)Get up to 60% off at Girlfriend Collective
4
Amazon
Lesure collapsible dog crate (20% off)
Upgrade your pup's sleep situation with this soft-sided dog create from Lesure. It can quickly and easily be folded down to save space, has four zippered doors and claw-proof high-density mesh windows that can be rolled up and secured for extra ventilation. From August 29th through September 6th, Lesure is offering 20% off best-selling products like this one.
$76.79 at Amazon (originally $95.99)Get up to 20% off at Lesure
5
Brooklinen
Brooklinen linen hardcore sheet bundle (15% off)
Jump on the linen sheet bandwagon with cult fave bedding brand Brooklinen. Their sheet sets are as luxurious as they are durable and beautiful, making them a must for anyone looking to splurge on brand new, high-end bedding. The hardcore bundle includes sheets, extra pillowcases and a duvet cover, all made of European flax linen in Portugal. It's available in 13 lovely colors. Now through September 8, you can get 15% off sitewide at Brooklinen to get ready for cozy weather.
$365.29+ at Brooklinen (originally $573)Get 15% off at Brooklinen
6
Amazon
Act + Acre Cold Processed hair care essentials bundle (20% off)
Get 20% off all Act + Acre products from August 30 through September 6. That includes the brand's highly coveted cold-processed hair care essentials bundle. It comes with a scalp detox oil, a hair cleanser and a conditioner. If you've been wanting to try out this luxury hair care brand but were previously put off by the price point, then now's the time to jump on it.

These products are made with vegan, hair-healthy ingredients, and this set in particular works to soothe irritation, moisturize, nourish and promote healthy hair growth. It could be effective for those dealing with eczema, psoriasis, hair loss, flaky scalps, dandruff and more. It's even safe to use on color-treated hair.
$66.24 at Amazon (originally $82.80)Get 20% off at Act + Acre
7
Rifle Paper Co.
Rifle Paper Co. Oxford desk chair (25% off)
From August 31 through September 6, Rifle Paper Co. is offering 25% off sitewide with the code TAKE25, making it the perfect opportunity to jump on one of their gorgeous home decor pieces alongside some of their more popular paper goods. The Oxford desk chair is particularly delightful, as practical as it is beautiful. It comes in 12 gorgeous different floral patterns and is made with beautiful linen and cotton fabric. The height is adjustable and the legs have wheels for extra mobility.
$371.25 at Rifle Paper Co. (originally $495)Get 25% off at Rifle Paper Co.
8
Floyd
Floyd sectional couch (25% off)
This Labor Day, Floyd is having their biggest sale of the year, offering 20% off sitewide, including bedroom, outdoor and storage furniture, plus 25% off the Floyd sectional couch. The modular couch is made with high-quality materials and designed with clean lines and deep, comfy cushy seats. You can customize it to fit your space and aesthetic, with a variety of colors, fabrics and shapes to choose from, making it a great couch for anyone looking to upgrade their living room situation or even just create a small reading nook. Get these amazing savings from now through September 6.
$2,340+ at Floyd (originally $3,120+)Get up to 25% off at Floyd
9
Best Buy
Ecovacs Robotics Deebot T8+ vacuum & mop robot ($200 off)
If you've long dreamt of having a robo-vacuum, now's your chance to make it a reality. From August 29 through September 4, Ecovacs is offering $200 off their vacuum and mop robot at Best Buy only. It can hold up to 30 days' worth of filth and will leave your home feeling squeaky clean.
$549.99 at Best Buy (originally $749.99)
10
Sportneer
Sportneer Fluid bike trainer (35% off)
Transform your outdoor bicycle into a stationary bike with this handy fluid bike trainer from Sportneer. It's a great investment that doesn't require you to spend even more for a stationary bike, doesn't take up too much room and feels like a real bike ride. It's an exercise tool that holds your bike in place and mimics the look and feel of an actual indoor stationary bike. From now through September 6, you can get up to 35% off select products, including the bike trainer.
$123.49 at Sportneer (originally $189.99)Get up to 35% off at Sportneer
11
Bed Bath and Beyond
KitchenAid Pro Line stand mixer (15% off)
Get up to 60% off warehouse clearance items plus 20% off your entire purchase with a coupon from now through September 5 at Bed Bath and Beyond. It's the perfect time to scoop up a KitchenAid stand mixer of your dreams. This 10-speed mixer includes a large seven-quart stainless steel bowl that can hold up to 16 cups of flour, plus an 11-wire whip, a coated metal flat beater and a power kneed dough hook.
$579.99 at Bed Bath and Beyond (originally $679.99)Get up to 60% off at Bed Bath and Beyond
12
Proof
Proof mesh hipster leakproof underwear (20% off)
It can be annoying to spend a lot of money on undergarments that are rarely seen, like undies, but it's so worth the investment when it comes to period panties. Proof's super absorbent and leakproof underwear are a great alternative to feminine hygiene products or for people who want a backup. They're ideal for those with heavy periods and bladder leaks and can even help to reduce sweat and odor. Get 20% off from August 30 through September 5 with code WEARWHITE.
$31.20 at Proof (originally $39)Get 20% off at Proof
13
SodaStream
SodaStream Terra sparkling water maker (20% off)
Elevate your water game with your very own sparkling water maker from SodaStream. It comes in four different colors and is the most user-friendly and easiest way to make fresh sparkling water from home. It has a sleek silhouette that doesn't take up too much counter space and looks good with all decor. From August 28 through September 5, get 20% off sparkling water makers with the code LABOR20.
$79.99+ at SodaStream (originally $99.99+)Get 20% off at SodaStream
14
Haand
Haand Ceramics (up to 20% off)
Haand's beautifully crafted ceramics add a touch of rustic elegance to the home. Their five-piece ripple dinner set is particularly special, with 13 gorgeous colors to pick from. From September 2 through September 5, Haand is offering 10% off when you spend over $100, 15% off $250 or more and 20% off $500 and more, making it the best time to drop some serious cash on beautiful ceramics.
$168.30 at Haand (originally $187)Get up to 20% off at Haand
15
SunVilla
SunVilla Mid-Century Modern Outdoor Fireplace (20% off)
Give your patio a fall makeover with a midcentury modern-style outdoor fireplace from SunVilla. Available in three colors, this fireplace is made from durable and long-lasting powder-coated rust-free aluminum that radiates warmth and elevates the overall vibe. Get 20% off SunVilla's chic outdoor fireplace along with the rest of the brand's online exclusives with code LDW20 from August 29 through September 5.
$1,199.99 at SunVilla (originally $1,499.99)Get 20% off at SunVilla
16
Ruggable
Ruggable (up to 20% off)
Nothing makes a statement quite like a brand new rug, and Ruggable's selection is as good as it gets — in particular, the Ruggable x Jonathan Adler Inkdrop black and ivory rug. It's available in four different colors and seven different sizes and has ink-inspired lines that make a striped geometric pattern. It's water-resistant, stain-resistant and machine-washable. From September 1 through September 6, save 15% when you purchase one rug and 20% when you purchase two or more.
92.65+ at Ruggable (originally $109+)Get up to 20% off at Ruggable
17
True Botanicals
True Botanicals Vacation Glow trial kit (40% off)
If you've never tried True Botanicals' incredibly sumptuous products, then it's time to dip your toes in with this kit. It includes five of the brand's award-winning cult faves like the ginger turmeric cleansing balm, the Renew nutrient mist, the Renew Pure Radiance oil and a rose quartz roller. Personally, I can't live without the Renew Pure Radiance oil, and there's a good chance you won't be able to either once you try it. It's worth every penny. Save 40% on this too-good-to-be-true set from September 2 through September 5.
$85 at True Botanicals (originally $141)Get up to 40% off at True Botanicals
18
Vegamour
Vegamour Gro Revitalizing shampoo and conditioner kit (25% off)
Treat your tresses to Vegamour's luxurious shampoo and conditioner kit to restore them to their former glory. It's good for all hair types and color-treated hair thanks to a gentle, yet effective, formula featuring wild harvested marula oil, organic murumuru butter and ximenia oil to condition, hydrate and fight damage. Celebrate Vegamour's birthday and Labor Day with 25% off sitewide with code CELEBRATE6 from now through September 6.
$72 at Vegamour (originally $96)Get 25% off at Vegamour
19
Target
Google Nest Hub Max (24% off)
Google's Nest Hub Max does everything from reading recipes aloud to displaying schedules, acting as a digital photo album and facilitating video chats. Get this handy smart home device while it's on sale and make life a little easier. Enjoy Google's various Labor Day sales from now through September 7.
$174 at Target (originally $229)Get up to 45% off Google products at Target
20
Purple
Purple Plus mattress ($200 off)
Get a good night's sleep with a brand new mattress from Purple. The Purple Plus mattress is designed with an extra foam layer in the core for cushioning that cradles pressure points without feeling too bouncy. If you've been hemming and hawing over getting a new mattress, let this be your sign to treat yourself. From now through September 14, save up to $300 on mattresses, $500 on Ascent bases and an up to $300 instant gift.
$999+ at Purple (originally $1,199)Get up to $500 off at Purple
21
Fly By Jing
Fly By Jing (up to 30% off)
This cult-fave brand is worth spending money on. Fly By Jing's delicious sauces, toppings and kits are made with high-quality ingredients that taste like a dream. Now's the perfect time to save on the dumpling starter pack to get started on your next delicious dinner. It includes a bag of pork soup dumplings, a bag of pork, shrimp and mushroom dumplings, a Sichuan chili crisp and Zhong sauce. Get up to 30% off Fly By Jing's fan-favorite items and brand-new bundles from August 28 through September 5.
$63 at Fly By Jing (originally $90)Get up to 30% off at Fly By Jing
22
Ashley Furniture
Ashley Furniture (up to 40% off)
Keep things simple and sophisticated and upgrade your dresser with this beautiful statement piece from Ashley Furniture. It has lovely pewter details, clean lines and comes in a dark finish that matches every aesthetic. From now through September 9, all items are on sale up to 40% off and you can get $150 off every $1,000 spent or 0% interest for 60 months with no money down.
$281.99 (originally $469.99)Get up to 40% off at Ashley Furniture
23
Luna
Luna (up to 45% off)
Pick up a weighted blanket or other cozy and relaxing home essentials during Luna's Labor Day sale. From August 31 through September 5, Luna will be offering a Prime members-exclusive deal of up to 25% off on select items at Amazon and up to 45% off select items on their website. If you've ever been curious about whether a weighted blanket is right for you, then this is the perfect opportunity to try one out.
Get up to 25% off at AmazonGet up to 45% off at Luna
24
Samsung
Samsung Bespoke four-door French door refrigerator (up to $1300 off)
Talk about a drop-dead gorgeous fridge. It's giving Yolanda Hadid in "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" (almost). Depending on what features you decide to install, you can get this gorgeous Samsung fridge up to $1,300 off. It has customizable and changeable door panels in a variety of colors and finishes, a concealed beverage dispenser, a dual ice maker and more.

Take advantage of Samsung's Labor Day deals to upgrade your fridge and other appliances. You can save up to $1,200 on select refrigerators and up to $500 on top-rated washers and dryers from August 29 through September 11.
$2,499+ at Samsung (originally $3,799+)Get up to $1,300 off at Samsung
The Citizenry stonewashed linen bed bundle

I Regret To Inform You That The Citizenry’s Linen Sheets Are Worth The Hefty Price Tag

