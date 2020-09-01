Spotted: AirPods Pro For Cheaper Than They Were On Black Friday

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Avid Photographer. Travel the world to capture moments and beautiful photos. Sony Alpha User via Getty Images This Apple AirPods Labor Day 2020 deal is better than Black Friday.

Conference calls, Zoom meetings and remote learning. If there’s one thing we’ve learned from all of this time at home, it’s that a good pair of headphones or earbuds is essential to getting your work done.

And if you’ve been holding out on replacing the worn-out headphones you’ve been using that came with your smartphone, you might want to listen up to these Labor Day 2020 deals on earbuds.

AirPods, Powerbeats wireless headphones and Amazon Echo Buds are on sale on Amazon for prices that rival Black Friday last year.

Perhaps the best AirPods deal going on right now is on the Apple AirPods Pro. You can upgrade to the newest AirPods model while they’re on sale this weekend for just $220. They normally retail for $249. This is the cheapest we’ve ever seen Apple AirPods Pro. On Black Friday 2019, they were on sale for $235.

Like most Apple products, AirPods easily sync to other Apple devices and more via Bluetooth. Play, pause or skip with a simple double-tap motion. AirPods pause automatically when you take them out of your ears. For a true hands-free experience, you can summon Siri with a quick, “Hey, Siri!” voice command.

The AirPods Pro offer a “Transparency” mode that allows you to switch between noise-canceling and amplifying the sounds around you. It’s a feature that allows you to chat with others around you without having to take out your earbuds all the time.