The Best Labor Day Sales For 2021

Get these big deals on Dyson cordless vacuums, Apple AirPods Pro, Casper mattresses and more.

Labor Day sales are here, and HuffPost Shopping has sorted through the best deals for you!

For a limited time only, get up to $150 off at Dyson (grab a cordless stick vacuum, and we swear your life will be changed for the better). There’s also a great deal on Apple AirPods Pro at Walmart, a rare Casper mattress sale, 35% off sitewide at Joybird (it’s their biggest sale of the season) and much more. Scroll the deals below and take advantage before the sales end!

P.S. This is your friendly reminder to do a little early holiday shopping and get ahead of the game.

1
Up to $150 off at Dyson
Dyson
Dyson is offering up to $150 on on a number of select cordless stick vacuums (aka life changers) and air purifiers.

Get the Dyson V7 Absolute for $249.99 (originally $349.99).

See all the Dyson deals.
2
Up to 70% off clearance at Wayfair
Wayfair
Take up to 70% off clearance and area rugs, up to 60% off outdoor furniture and kitchen upgrades, up to 55% off dining furniture, up to 50% off living room seating and bathroom upgrades and office furniture.

Get the Mackay 86'' Square Arm Sofa for $890 (originally $1,660).

See all the Wayfair deals.
3
18% off AirPods Pro at Walmart
Walmart
If you've been thinking of picking up a pair for full price at the Apple store, grab this Walmart deal now! The Pro version of Apple's famous earbuds features active noise cancellation for immersive sound, a transparency mode for when you want to hear the world around you, and SWEAT AND WATER RESISTANCE. they're sweat and water resistant.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro for $189.98 (originally $219).
4
30% off sitewide at Adidas
Adidas
Whether you're looking to pick up something from Beyonce's Ivy Park line or you want a classic Adidas track suit, you can save 30% sitewide on any full-price AND sale items. This deal ends Sept. 7.

Get 30% off everything at Adidas.
5
35% off sitewide at Joybird
Joybird
Joybird is having its biggest sale of the season, with 35% off sitewide!

See everything you can get at Joybird.
6
40% off everything at J.Crew, and 50% off sale items
J.Crew
Take 40% off everything at J.Crew right now with the code HELLOFALL, and there's an additional 50% off sale items thru Sept. 6.

Get the Magic Rinse Pullover Hoodie and Magic Rinse Jogger Pant for 40% off.

See all the deals from J.Crew.
7
Save $1,328 on this Lenovo laptop
Lenovo
This is a huge deal on a lightweight laptop that features 11th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro processors. It's a great option for someone heading off to school (or going back to the office).

Get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 Laptop for $1,690 (originally $3,019).
8
Up to 30% off at REI
REI
Save up to 30% outdoor gear and apparel at REI (and members get an extra 20% off).

Get the REI Co-Op Rainier Men's Jacket for $62.89 (originally $89.95).

See all the REI deals.
9
15% off select Casper mattresses
Casper
Casper rarely offers discounts, but for a limited time you can get 15% off three of the brand’s finest quality mattresses: the Wave Hybrid (starting at $1,345, originally $1,595), the Nova Hybrid (starting at $1,016, originally $1,195) and the Original (starting at $506, originally $595).

Get the Casper mattress deals.
10
Up to 70% off at West Elm
West Elm
Take up to 70% off of furniture, outdoor items, rugs, bedding, lighting, kitchen and dining at West Elm.

Get up to 70% off at West Elm.
11
35% off Chill mattresses (plus free pillows and sheets)
Sealy
Cocoon by Sealy has its biggest offer ever on its Chill mattresses, which feature a stretch-knit cover that's infused with a proprietary “Phase Change Material” that absorbs and dissipates heat, helping you sleep at a cooler temperature. Free pillows and sheets come with every Chill purchase right now, too.

Get 35% off Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattresses.
12
25% off all rugs at ABC Carpet & Home
ABC
Get 25% off all rugs at ABC Carpet & Home from Sept. 2-6, both online and in-store. Their rugs are the absolute highest quality, so this is a great time to score on a deal on an investment.

See all the ABC Carpet & Home rugs.
13
70% off thousands of items at Overstock
Overstock
Overstock’s Labor Day clearance features 70% off thousands of products, and includes free shipping everywhere.

See all the deals at Overstock.
14
Save $900 on this gaming laptop
Amazon
If your kid is asking for a gaming laptop for Christmas and you think there's no way you'll be able to afford one, this Labor Day deal might help a bit. With this sale, you'll save $900 and get two free games.

Get the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop for $1,699.99 (originally $2,599.99).
