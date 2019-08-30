HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Whether your end-of-summer celebrations include family gatherings, impromptu vacations, or good old fashioned rest and relaxation, there’s one thing you’ll bring along pretty much anywhere you go: a good pair of headphones.

Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up some of the best Labor Day weekend sales and deals on speakers and headphones to help you enjoy the last few weeks of summer. This way, you can blast your favorite albums (i.e. “Lover” by Taylor Swift) for all to hear or tune out the rest of the world and listen in peace.

Better still, you can even take an extra 15% off the sale price on all these headphones by using the code SAVE15SOUND at checkout. That deal sounds sweet to us.

Below, 10 headphones and speaker deals for Labor Day weekend:

In the age of thumping bass and heady jams, you also need to protect your ears. If you’re hitting up some live shows this summer, make sure to pop these smart earplugs in to dial into the music and filter out the over-the-top noise. Your ears will thank you.

Currently on sale for $19.99 (originally $33), you can knock an extra 15% off the EarDial using code SAVE15SOUND and get these smart earplugs for just $16.99.

EarDial: The Invisible Smart Earplugs for Live Music - $19.99



If you’re the lucky son of a gun that gets to control the music at a party, you’ll also want to make sure your phone doesn’t die. That’s where this Soundfreaq Double Spot Bluetooth Speaker comes in handy. Not only does it deliver premium-quality sound, but it also has a built-in rechargeable battery so you can juice up your device while blessing the crowd with your favorite tunes.

On sale now for $79.99 — 46% off the usual retail price — you can take an extra 15% off using the code SAVE15SOUND. That knocks the price down to just $67.99.

Soundfreaq Double Spot Bluetooth Speaker - $79.99



There are a ton of wireless earbuds on the market today, but the PaMu Scroll True Wireless Earbuds have managed to break away from the pack. They’re so sought after, in fact, that they raised over $3 million on Indiegogo. They ooze elegance with their high-quality construction and scroll-shaped charging case, plus the sound quality is impressive. They feature deep bass and crisp, clear sound with minimal distortion, so it’s like you’re at your own private concert any time you wear them.

The PaMu Scroll Earbuds are currently on sale for $69.99 (originally $149), but you can knock off an extra 15% by using the code SAVE15SOUND. That knocks the price down to just $59.50.

PaMu Scroll True Wireless Earbuds & Case - $69.99



If your two favorite things are music and physical activity, then these earbuds are the listening solution for you. All you have to do is pair them to your phone and you’re ready for even the most rigorous workouts. They feature a newly optimized shape for a better fit, perfected Bluetooth connection, and are water-resistant, so you’ll get premium sound quality no matter how much you sweat.

On sale for $64.99 (originally $79), you can knock an additional 15% off using code SAVE15SOUND, making the price just $55.24.

TREBLAB X5 Wireless Earbuds - $64.99



Weighing in at less than one ounce, you’ll forget you’re even wearing the TREBLAB N8s. But you’ll definitely notice their awesome sound quality. They’re ideal for workouts and travel alike, as they’re insanely comfortable for long wear and are resistant to both sweat and water.

Currently, on sale for $26.99 (originally $34.99), you can knock an extra 15% off the TREBLAB N8′s using code SAVE15SOUND and get these smart earplugs for just $22.94.

TREBLAB N8 Sport Bluetooth Earbuds - $26.99



Thanks to its back-to-back neodymium drivers and thumping bass radiators, this 360-degree Bluetooth speaker really elevates your listening experience. As if the powerful sound wasn’t enough, it also comes with colorful LEDs with five color themes and five adjustable illumination patterns. That way, you can match the aesthetic to the mood of any occasion.

The Anker Soundcore is currently $59.99, but you can slash 15% off the price using code SAVE15SOUND, knocking it down to just $50.99.

Anker Soundcore Flare Bluetooth Speaker - $59.99



Ever feel like the world around you just won’t shut up? Pop on the TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones and tune into your own private listening sesh. Featuring active noise canceling technologies, these ergonomic headphones deliver premium sound quality while blocking out the noise of people or things around you. They’re also super comfortable, making them perfect for your end-of-summer getaway.

The TREBLAB Z2′s are currently on sale for $78.99 (originally $259.99), but you can get them for just $67.14 when you use the code SAVE15SOUND at checkout.

TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones - $78.99



This FresheTech Shower Speaker suctions onto the wall of your shower so you can hold an impromptu karaoke sesh while rinsing and repeating. It has built-in control buttons that let you hit play, skip songs and adjust the volume without using your phone. And obviously, it’s totally waterproof.

On sale for $19.99 – 59% off the retail price – you can slash an extra 15% off using the coupon code SAVE15SOUND and get the FresheTech Splash Tunes Bluetooth Speaker for just $16.99.

FresheTech Splash Tunes Bluetooth Shower Speaker - $19.99



If you’re part of the AirPod cult, then you probably know they’re notorious for falling out of your ears – especially when jogging or working out. Earhoox, a silicone attachment, fixes that issue by adding a secure over-ear grip. It’s super simple but ensures your earbuds stay firmly in place no matter what you’re doing.

Originally $19.98 for a two-pack, the Earhoox is currently on sale for $14.99. Plus, with the coupon code SAVE15SOUND, you can get them for just $12.74.

Earhoox 2.0 for Apple EarPods & AirPods: 2-Pack - $14.99



These Brio Phantom X7 True Wireless Earbuds are made from 100% recycled plastic originating in a US recycling center and still boast a ton of powerful features. They deliver rich, balanced audio, 100 hours of earbud battery life with the included battery case, and an IP67 waterproof rating. Not to mention the included case also includes a USB-C port, which allows you to charge external devices as well.

On sale for just $74.99 (originally $189.95), you can get an additional 15% off using code SAVE15SOUND. That brings the price down to just $63.74.

Brio Phantom X7 True Wireless Earbuds + Charging Case - $74.99



