It’s always sad when the summer season draws to an end, but Labor Day and the fantastic sales that accompany it are a welcome silver lining.
These discounts are a perfect opportunity to lean into refreshing and updating your home space, especially as you get ready for nesting in the fall and winter.
Advertisement
Enjoy perusing these sales from HuffPost readers’ favorite retailers below — you really can’t go wrong with any of them.
HuffPost may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
2
The Citizenry
3
Anthropologie
Advertisement
4
West Elm
5
Advertisement
7
8
Nordstrom
Advertisement
10
Sur La Table
11
Wayfair
12
Brooklinen
Advertisement
13
Bed Bath & Beyond
14
Pottery Barn
15
Best Buy
Advertisement
16
Boutique Rugs