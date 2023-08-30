Shoppinghomesaleslabor day

These Are The Best Labor Day Sales For Your Home This Year

Whether you've been eying a new couch or a coffee machine, now's the time to grab 'em at a discount.
Haley Zovickian
This <a href="https://www.potterybarn.com/products/irving-professor-leather-swivel-armchair/" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="leather swivel armchair" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ee6053e4b096f15d7edf97" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.potterybarn.com/products/irving-professor-leather-swivel-armchair/" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">leather swivel armchair</a>, these <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/anthroliving/shop/mezze-monogram-mug" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="alphabet mugs" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ee6053e4b096f15d7edf97" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.anthropologie.com/anthroliving/shop/mezze-monogram-mug" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">alphabet mugs</a>, and this <a href="https://www.nordstrom.com/s/le-creuset-signature-7-5-quart-enameled-cast-iron-chefs-oven/7333112" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Le Creuset cookware" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ee6053e4b096f15d7edf97" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.nordstrom.com/s/le-creuset-signature-7-5-quart-enameled-cast-iron-chefs-oven/7333112" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Le Creuset cookware</a> are all currently on sale.
It’s always sad when the summer season draws to an end, but Labor Day and the fantastic sales that accompany it are a welcome silver lining.

These discounts are a perfect opportunity to lean into refreshing and updating your home space, especially as you get ready for nesting in the fall and winter.

Enjoy perusing these sales from HuffPost readers’ favorite retailers below — you really can’t go wrong with any of them.

HuffPost may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
Walmart
Whether you're on the hunt for bedding, kitchen appliances or furniture, Walmart has your back with deals the whole family will benefit from. Plus, you'll be pleasantly surprised at how nice some of these goods are — like this chic Shaker-style bench that's over $70 off.
Shop home sale at Walmart
2
The Citizenry
The Citizenry
Refresh your home for seasons to come by taking advantage of 20% off statement styles and 10% off furniture at The Citizenry through Sept. 5. You'll have your pick of hundreds of gorgeous globally sourced goods, like the chic handwoven rattan lounge chair pictured here.
Shop sale at The Citizenry
3
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Enjoy up to 50% off chic furniture and home decor, plus an extra 40% off sale and final sale products through Sept. 4 at Anthropologie. You're likely to find your new favorite piece for a startlingly great discount, like the retailer’s eternally popular monogram mugs, pictured here.
Shop home sale at Anthropologie
4
West Elm
West Elm
Get up to 60% off cozy, mod furniture and home goods at West Elm. I especially love these curved seagrass baskets, which are perfect for tossing in blankets, toys, magazines and more for some stylish yet functional storage. PS: Pillows and throws all ship free.
Shop sale at West Elm
5
Amazon
Amazon
At Amazon, score deals on tons of home goods, including this popular cooling body pillow and the reviewer-favoriteEufy robo vacuum.
Shop sale at Amazon
6
Macy's
Macy's
Score up to 65% off furniture, mattresses and rugs through Sept. 17. These awesome discounts make it the perfect time to get that new piece you've been needing but putting off — I'll be taking advantage of it to replace my mattress with Serta’s Serene Sky 12-inch mattress.
Shop home sale at Macy's
7
Target
Target
Target is offering home deals galore, including 40% off select patio furniture, up to 25% off otherwise pricey TVs and sound bars, and up to 30% off kitchen and dining items through Sept. 4. Snag some discounted back-to-school supplies and home essentials while you're at it! It's also a great time to revamp your coffee setup with items like this Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee Maker that's 30% off.
Shop sale at Target
8
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Nordstrom is offering a whopping sale of up to 60% off that's too good to miss. Check out this 5-star rated self-sharpening knife set, the plethora of cult-fave Le Creuset cookware and this sweet Kate Spade picture frame to start.
Shop home sale at Nordstrom
9
Etsy
Etsy
Etsy, everyone's favorite site for unique home goods and decor, is offering up to 50% off tons of products, including these popular custom neon signs and gorgeous stained glass pieces. (Yes, that Monstera plant is actually stained glass!) Want to really get the most out of this sale? Use it to get a head start on holiday gifts or upcoming birthdays.
Shop home sale at Etsy
10
Sur La Table
Sur La Table
Snag up to 50% at Sur La Table on all the kitchen, cookware and bakeware goods your heart desires. I have my eye on this highly rated nonstick skillet.
Shop sale at Sur La Table
11
Wayfair
Wayfair
With up to 70% off, Wayfair is the place to go for new home storage and furniture this Labor Day. Your dollar will go further thanks to these slashed prices and your home will be all the better for it.
Shop sale at Wayfair
12
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
Score 20% off sitewide at Brooklinen and Brooklinen's Amazon storefront from Aug. 30 through Sept. 6 and stock up on comfy sheets, towels and loungewear for the rest of the year. You'll thank yourself come fall. The sale excludes Last Call items and Spaces partner products.
Shop sale at BrooklinenShop Brooklinen sale at Amazon
13
Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond (formerly known as Overstock.com) is back on the web and offering folks up to 70% off with free shipping on everything through Sept. 7. Reset your home for the coming season — and make sure your kid is stocked up at college — with bath essentials beginning at $19, kitchen appliances beginning at $39, living room seating beginning at $179 and mattresses beginning at $199.
Shop sale at Bed Bath & Beyond
14
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn is offering up to 50% off thousands of items as part of its Labor Day warehouse sale, with free shipping on tens of thousands of finds. I love the look of this gorgeous leather swivel armchair, and I have to admit I am entranced by this casual yet elegant toilet paper holder.
Shop sale at Pottery Barn
15
Best Buy
Best Buy
Don't forget to check out Best Buy for your home tech needs this Labor Day. It's offering up to 40% off appliances through Sept. 13. If you've been needing a new washing machine, fridge or microwave (like this one from GE), this is the time and place to go for it.
Shop sale at Best Buy
16
Boutique Rugs
Boutique Rugs
Take an extra 15% off all rugs like the light, ornate Parkerfield area rug at Boutique Rugs with codeLABOR15. Once you get to sink your feet into these plush rugs, you'll be thankful you did. The company is also offering free shipping and free 60-day returns.
Shop sale at Boutique Rugs

