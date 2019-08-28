HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

vorDa via Getty Images Close up of a young family outside shopping

So you can spend more time shopping and less time searching, we’ve rounded up the best Labor Day 2019 deals on clothes, shoes, bags and jewelry. For the best price before you buy, be sure to check out HuffPost Coupons, where we’ve pulled together promo codes and discounts from brands you know and trust, like Nordstrom and Forever21.

Just be sure to check back, as we’ll be updating this list as the deals are announced.

Like what you see? Sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter, where we’ll bring you even more editor-sourced products and reviews.

Below, the best Labor Day clothing, shoes and accessories sales of 2019:

Labor Day Sales On Clothes

Alala: Get up to 50% off select styles from Aug. 28 to Sep. 3

American Eagle: Get 25% to 60% off everything online for a limited time only

Anthropologie: Get an extra 50% off sale items, with just-added styles

Charles Tyrwhitt: Get 25% off with code LDAY from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2

Chicos: Get an extra 50% off markdowns and BOGO 50% on full-price jewelry.

Christy Dawn: 20% off everything sitewide from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2 with code SUMMER20

Draper James: Get up to 75% off sale items from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3

Eddie Bauer: Get 50% off all fall items from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3

Everlane: Get free 2-day shipping

Forever21: Get an extra 60% off sale items with code ADD2CART and free shipping on $30+ orders with code FREESHIP30

Gap: Get 50% off almost everything and an extra percent 25% off your purchase between Aug. 26 and Aug. 29. From Aug. 30 to Sept. 2, get 40% off everything + an extra 50% off all markdowns

Macy’s: Get 35-50% off storewide and an extra 20% off select items from Aug. 28 to Sep. 2

M.Gemi: Get 15-20% off it’s ‘Before They Go’ section from Aug. 28 to Sep. 2.

Modcloth: Get 30% off regular priced items + 40% off markdowns from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2

Naadam: Get up to 50% off select styles Aug. 28 to Sep. 2

Nordstrom: Get up to 40% off men’s, women’s and kid’s styles

North Face: Get 25% off select styles

Old Navy: Get 50% off all jeans, dresses and tees from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2

Reformation: Get up to 70% off last-chance styles while they’re still in stock

Rhone: Get 40% off items in the surplus section with code SAVESUMMER40

True&Co.: Get 20% off sale items with code LABORDAY

Labor Day Sales On Shoes

Anthropologie: Get an extra 50% off sale shoes, with just-added styles

Chinese Laundry: Get 25% off when you spend $100; get 30% off when you spend $150 with code LBRDY

DSW: Save 60% on select men’s women’s and kid’s shoes from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2

Dr. Scholl’s: Get up to 50% off + free shipping

Franco Sarto: Get 25% off with code LDWSAVINGS

Zappos: There are a lot of new items added to Zappos sale section

Labor Day Sales On Bags and Accessories

Anthropologie: Get an extra 50% off sale bags and jewelry, with just-added styles

Astrid & Miyu: Get 15% off sitewide with code LABOR from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2

BaubleBar: Get up to 80% with prices starting at just $10

Ban.do: Get an extra 20% off sale with code STACKED from Aug. 30 to Sep. 2

Dagne Dover: Get summer bags, wallets and totes on sale at Dagne Dover. Get an extra 10% off your first order

EyeBuyDirect: Get 20% off frames + 30% off lenses with code LABORDAY

Fossil: Get touchscreen smartwatches starting at $179 and hybrid smartwatches at $119

Lensabl: Get 20% off blue-light lenses with code BLOCKBLUE from Aug. 22 - Sep. 2