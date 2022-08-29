Shopping

The Best Labor Day Sales For Your Home

We found the biggest sales on appliances, technology, mattresses and furniture.

Staff Writer

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-MLWK3AM-A-New-AirPods-dp-B09JQMJHXY/dp/B09JQMJHXY/?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63077e68e4b052615d789cc3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Apple AirPods Pro from Amazon" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63077e68e4b052615d789cc3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-MLWK3AM-A-New-AirPods-dp-B09JQMJHXY/dp/B09JQMJHXY/?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63077e68e4b052615d789cc3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Apple AirPods Pro from Amazon</a>, a <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fcp%2Flabor-day-savings%2F1107134&subId1=labordayhome-griffinwynne-08532022-63077e68e4b052615d789cc3" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Roku TV from Walmart" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63077e68e4b052615d789cc3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fcp%2Flabor-day-savings%2F1107134&subId1=labordayhome-griffinwynne-08532022-63077e68e4b052615d789cc3" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Roku TV from Walmart</a> and a <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=labordayhome-griffinwynne-08532022-63077e68e4b052615d789cc3&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bedbathandbeyond.com%2Fstore%2Fproduct%2Fnutri-ninja-pro-blender%2F5698009%3FcategoryId%3D16423" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ninja blender from Bed Bath &#x26; Beyond" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63077e68e4b052615d789cc3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=labordayhome-griffinwynne-08532022-63077e68e4b052615d789cc3&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bedbathandbeyond.com%2Fstore%2Fproduct%2Fnutri-ninja-pro-blender%2F5698009%3FcategoryId%3D16423" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Ninja blender from Bed Bath & Beyond</a>.
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro from Amazon, a Roku TV from Walmart and a Ninja blender from Bed Bath & Beyond.

While it’s sad to see summer come to an end, the huge sales you’ll find at both major retailers and smaller brands around Labor Day are a top consolation prize. If you’ve been searching for a sofa, in the market for a mattress or if you’re always trying to test out technology, we’ve rounded up the best home sales to shop this long weekend.

From blenders to robot vacuums to graphing calculators, you’ll find small living essentials and bigger-ticket items you’ll use for years to come, all in major markdown mode. Ahead, find the best Labor Day sales that will make your home a happy one (or, at the very least, comfortable).

Mattresses

Purple
Purple
Hot sleepers rejoice! Purple's unique GelFlex Grid supports your body while drawing heat away. They also offer pillows, sheets, bedding, bed frames and seat cushions. Until Sept. 14, save up to $300 on mattresses and $500 off their Ascent adjustable bed frame.
Queen mattress: $1,299 at Purple (originally $1,399)Get the deals at Purple
Sweet Night
Sweet Night
With three firmness levels, targeted support and pressure relief, Sweet Night mattresses live up to their name. Enjoy up to 48% on mattresses and 55% on accessories.
Full mattress: $486 at Sweet Night (originally $715)Get up to 55% off at Sweet Night
Molecule
Molecule
Temperature-regulating recovery-focused mattresses at a price you'll love? Yes, please. Molecule is hosting 30% off sitewide with code LABORDAY.
Twin mattress: $524.25 at Molecule (originally $699)Get up to 30% off at Molecule

Bedding and blankets

Brooklinen
Brooklinen
Upgrade your linen closet with new sheets, towels, bath robes and duvet covers. Brooklinen is having 15% off site-wide until Sept. 8.
Linen sheets: $135.83 at Brooklinen (originally $188)Get up to 15% off at Brooklinen
The Citizenry
The Citizenry
There's nothing like luxury home goods from around the world to make you feel like actual royalty. The Citizenry is a swoon-worthy decor shop full of curated mirrors, throws, rugs, bedding and other home items. Right now, find deals on bedding, blankets and rugs as part of the brand’s Before They Go archive sale.
Get the deals at The Citizenry
Aricove
Aricove
Sleep soundly with an Aricove cooling weighted blanket crafted from bamboo fiber, superfine glass beads and hypoallergic microfiber. You'll find 20% site-wide with the code LABORDAY2022.
Weighted blanket: $139.95 at Aricove (originally $169.95)Get up to 20% off at Aricove

Rugs

Ruggable
Ruggable
Don't forget about your floors! Snag a mat, floor rug or trendy cowhide to warm up your space. From Sept. 1 through Sept. 6, Ruggable is giving 15% off one rug and 20% two or more.
Hide: $296.65 at Ruggable (originally $349)Get up to 20% off at Ruggable
Wayfair
Wayfair
With deals up to 60% off, Wayfair's 20th anniversary “save-a-thon," which happily coincides with Labor Day weekend, is not to be missed. Get affordable desks, chairs, patio furniture, rugs and more.
Area rug: $199.99 at Wayfair (originally $659)Get up to 60% off at Wayfair

Furniture

West Elm
West Elm
West Elm's sleek, modern pieces are totally timeless. Get up to 50% off all outdoor furniture and gardening needs for a limited time.
Lounge chair: $764.15 at West Elm (originally $899)Get up to 50% off at West Elm
Albany Park
Albany Park
The Black-owned family-run company Albany Park is a new streamlined, direct-to-consumer sofa brand offering easy-assemble couches, loveseats and ottomans. Enjoy 15% off sofas and sectionals with the code LDAY15 until Sept. 7.
Kova Pit sofa: $3,520 at Albany Park (originally $4,700)Get up to 15% off at Albany Park
Apt2B
Apt2B
With modern designs made to last, Apt2B will make you want to re-do your entire apartment. Snag up to 30% site-wide until Sept. 6.
Media stand: $1,341.30 at Apt2B (originally $1,578)Get up to 30% off at Apt2B
Ashley Furniture
Ashley Furniture
Spruce up your place and get some high-quality lasting furniture with Ashley boasting up to 40% off site-wide, plus $150 off for every $1,000 spent, until Sept. 13.
Entertainment center: $1,320 at Ashley Furniture (originally $1,380)Get up to 40% off at Ashley Furniture
Floyd
Floyd
If you're in the market for super sleek, well-crafted furniture that will last a lifetime, you've come to the right place. Until Sept. 6, Floyd is offering 20% on their bed frames, coffee tables and storage units and 25% off on their adaptable and customizable sectional couches.
Get up to 25% off at Floyd
Squatty Potty
Squatty Potty (20% off)
Ease your flow with Squatty Potty's bathroom stools for kids and adults. The entire site is 20% off from Sept. 2 to Sept. 5.
Bamboo Flip: $31.99 at Squatty Potty (originally $39.99)Get up to 20% off at Squatty Potty

Tech and appliances

Walmart
Walmart
Electronics, furniture, toys, home goods, school supplies, crafting gear and more — all at discounts that rotate daily. Check out Walmart's Labor Day “rollbacks” for affordable home upgrades and daily essentials.
Roku TV: $298 at Walmart (originally $338)Get the deals at Walmart
Best Buy
Best Buy
Best Buy has a huge selection of home appliances with great deals during labor day, like this LG smart refrigerator that's 24% off.
Fridge: $1,399.99 at Best Buy (originally $1,832.99)Get the deals at Best Buy
Target
Target
Finish your back-to-school shopping or get a head start on the holidays with rotating deals on tech and tech accessories at Target. You'll find laptops, tablets, headphones chargers and more.
Graphing calculator: $99.99 at Target (originally $139.99)Get the deals at Target

Kitchen gear

Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond
Whatever you need for your home, Bed Bath & Beyond has it. Enjoy up to 80% off their warehouse clearance sale for Labor Day, as well as 20% off your entire order with a coupon on-site.
Ninja: $39.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (originally $69.99)Get the deals at Bed Bath & Beyond
Sur La Table
Sur La Table
You don't need to be a professional cook to deck out your kitchen. Right now, save on dutch ovens, pots and pans and other cooking appliances and tools at Sur La Table.
Le Creuset Dutch oven: $249.96 at Sur La Table (originally $379.95)Get the deals at Sur La Table

Amazon

Amazon
Apple AirPods 2nd generation (37% off)
With over 24-hour battery life, these 2nd generation Apple AirPods are a classic. Grab a pair now for under $100.
$99.99 at Amazon (originally $159)
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro (28% off)
Never worry about a wire again with this set of Apple AirPods Pros. They're noise cancelling and connect with Siri.
$179.99 at Amazon (originally $249)
Amazon
Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier (24% off)
Breathe easy with this Honeywell airborne allergen reducer and purifier. It's small but mighty, has three air-cleaning levels and works for larger rooms.
$167.42 at Amazon (originally $219.99)
Amazon
Jackery portable power station Explorer 240 (27% off)
I love my Jackery power bank and will tell anyone that will listen. This one is about the size of a lunch box and can charge a smartphone 30 times or a laptop four times.
$219.99 at Amazon (originally $299.99)
Amazon
Fitbit Luxe fitness and wellness tracker (28% off)
Stay on top of your heart rate, steps, sleep patterns and more with this Fitbit Luxe band. This one runs for five days on a single charge and comes with a 6-month trial of Fitbit Premium.
$92.95 at Amazon (originally $129.95)
Amazon
A Ninja 6-in-1 indoor grill (59% off)
Summer may be over, but that doesn't mean grilling has to come to an end. This smart indoor grill doubles as an air fryer, making it a versatile appliance that sears, sizzles and crisps.
$119.99 at Amazon (originally $299.95)
Amazon
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO (29% off)
Never stress about whose turn it is to vacuum again with this Wi-Fi connected robot vacuum. The Roomba i3 EVO learns the layout of your home, and then cleans according to your schedule.
$249 at Amazon (originally $349)
