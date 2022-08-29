While it’s sad to see summer come to an end, the huge sales you’ll find at both major retailers and smaller brands around Labor Day are a top consolation prize. If you’ve been searching for a sofa, in the market for a mattress or if you’re always trying to test out technology, we’ve rounded up the best home sales to shop this long weekend.

From blenders to robot vacuums to graphing calculators, you’ll find small living essentials and bigger-ticket items you’ll use for years to come, all in major markdown mode. Ahead, find the best Labor Day sales that will make your home a happy one (or, at the very least, comfortable).

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Mattresses