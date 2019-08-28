HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

We all know that Labor Day is notorious for mattress sales, but for those of us who are already resting easy, the long weekend is a good excuse to browse the sales racks for new clothes and shoes, skin the smart homes deals and maybe stumble across an excellent Labor Day TV deal.

So you can spend more time shopping and less time searching, we’ve rounded up the best Labor Day weekend sales on clothes and shoes, makeup and skin care, furniture and home decor, and even TV sales and mattress deals. For the best deal before you buy, be sure to check out HuffPost Coupons, where we’ve pulled together promo codes and discounts from brands you know and trust, like Ulta and Nordstrom.

Just be sure to check back, as we’ll be updating this list as the deals are announced.

Below, the best Labor Day sales you need to know about:

Labor Day Sales On Clothes

Christy Dawn: 20% off everything sitewide from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2 with code SUMMER20

Draper James: Get up to 75% off sale items from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3

Eddie Bauer: Get 50% off all fall items from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3

Everlane: Get free 2-day shipping

Gap: Get 50% off almost everything and an extra percent 25% off your purchase between Aug. 26 and Aug. 29. From Aug. 30 to Sept. 2, get 40% off everything + an extra 50% off all markdowns

Modcloth: Get 30% off regular priced items + 40% off markdowns from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2

Nordstrom: Get up to 40% off men’s, women’s and kid’s styles

North Face: Get 25% off select styles

Old Navy: Get 50% off all jeans, dresses and tees from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2

Rhone: Get 40% off items in the surplus section with code SAVESUMMER40

True&Co.: Get 20% off sale items with code LABORDAY

Labor Day Sales On Shoes

Chinese Laundry: Get 25% off when you spend $100; get 30% off when you spend $150 with code LBRDY

DSW: Save 60% on select men’s women’s and kid’s shoes from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2

Dr. Scholl’s: Get up to 50% off + free shipping

Franco Sarto: Get 25% off with code LDWSAVINGS

Zappos: There are a lot of new items added to Zappos sale section

Labor Day Sales On Bags and Accessories

Astrid & Miyu: Get 15% off sitewide with code LABOR from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2

BaubleBar: Get up to 80% with prices starting at just $10

EyeBuyDirect: Get 20% off frames + 30% off lenses with code LABORDAY

Labor Day Sales On Makeup

Jane Iredale: Get 20% off all kits including the Starter Kit and the Pure & Simple Makeup Kit from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2

Sigma Beauty: Get 30% off sitewide and a free mini brush with every orders from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3

Tarte: BOGO 50% off with code BOBO50 from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3

Labor Day Sales On Skin Care

The Better Skin Co.: Get 25% off from Aug. 26 to Sept 6 on Amazon

DHC: Get $20 off your $80+ purchase with code BACK2SCHOOL

Follain: Get 15% off sitewide with code SUMMER15. Ends Aug. 29

Jurlique: Get 50% off select products

La Roche-Posay: 25% off during flash sale with code SPRINT at checkout

Patchology: Take 20% off with code BTS20

Ulta: Get 20% off one item (exclusions apply) with code 716549 from Aug. 25 to Aug. 31

Labor Day Sales On Furniture

AllModern: Get up to 65% off + an extra 25% off with code GOFORIT

BirchLane: Get an extra 25% off with promo code. Flash deals on Sept. 2

Burrow: Save $50 on a $500 purchase; save $150 on a $1,100 purchase; save $250 on a $1,500 purchase; all the way up to $600 savings on a $2,600 purchase

Coddle: Get 10% off everything, 15% off $900+ orders, 20% off $1,800+ orders and 25% off $2,200+ orders

Dormify: Get 25% off sitewide with code BYESUMMER

Home Depot: Get 40% off select furniture and home decor, 35 off small kitchen appliances, 25% off kitchenware and 20% off bedding and bath

Houzz: Get up to 80% off home decor

Joss and Main: Get up to 80% off, with flash deals on Sept. 2

Lowe’s: Get up to 40% off select appliances, kitchen and bath essentials; 20% off grills, smokers and grilling accessories, and 35% off tools and accessories

Wayfair: Wayfair has a massive Labor Day sale for up to 75% off

Labor Day Sales On Mattresses

Allswell: Take 15% off mattresses and bedding with code LABORDAY15 through Sept. 8

Bear Mattress: Get 20% off your entire orders with code 20LD. Get two free cloud pillows with every mattress purchase

Brooklyn Bedding: Get 25% off sitewide

Cocoon by Sealy: Get $450+ in savings. You’ll save 25% on any Chill mattress purchase + get free DreamFit sheet set and two free DreamFit pillows with your purchase

Helix Sleep: Get $100 off $600 orders; $150 off $1,250 orders; $200 off with $1,750 orders. Get two free pillows with any mattress purchase.

Layla Sleep: Get $125 off any mattress + two free pillows. Weighted blankets are $10 off

Mattress Firm: Get a king mattress for the price of a queen or a queen for the price of a twin + get a free adjustable base when you spend $500

Nest Bedding: Get $200 off select mattresses with code SUMNITEZZZ

Saatva: Get $100 off any mattress. Discount applied automatically at checkout

Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $700 on select mattress sets. Get 40% off Tempur-Topper Supreme now through Sept. 9

Labor Day Sales On TVs

Vizio 50-Inch Smart TV: Save $150 on this smart TV through Sept. 14

Vizio 65-Inch Smart TV: Save $100 on this Smart TV through Sept. 15

Labor Day Smart Home Deals

Google Smart TV kit: Includes a Google Google Home mimi and a Google Chromecast, $14 off at Walmart

Google Home: $50 off at Walmart

Google Smart Light starter kit: $20 off at Walmart

Google Home Max: $30 off at Target

Google Home Mini: $20 off at Target

Labor Day Sales On Home Decor

Brooklinen: Get 10% off all orders less than $200. Get 15% off orders over $200

The Company Store: Get 25% off sitewide + free shipping with code H19LDWKD

Etsy: Select items will be discounted 20% or more

Saatchi Art: Get 15% off originals of $1,000 or more with code LABOR15. Get 10% off all other originals with code LABOR10. Get 20% off all framed limited edition prints with no minimum with code LABOR20

Society6: Get 40% off wall hangings, art prints, tapestries and posters. Get 30% off comforters, duvets, shower curtains, framed prints and throw pillows. Get 20% off everything else. Live from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2