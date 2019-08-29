HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Tinatin1 via Getty Images Morning routine. Young woman using cosmetics at her home

The end of summer may feel like a bummer, but it also brings about many wonderful things: colorful foliage, a chill in the air and so many sales worth browsing, from back-to-school sales, end-of-the-season specials, and, most of all, Labor Day deals.

While Labor Day weekend is known mostly for deals on mattresses, clothing and tech, the Labor Day deals extend further than that. In fact, right now, we’ve rounded up some deals you won’t want to miss on beauty accessories.

All Labor Day weekend, you can even use the code SAVE15WEEKEND to knock off an extra 15% from the already-discounted sale prices of these accessories. Go ahead, treat yourself.

Take a look, and if you like what you see, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter for more editor-sourced products and reviews. And, check out HuffPost Coupons, where we’ve pulled together promo codes and discounts from brands you know and trust, like Ulta and Sephora.

Below, six Labor-Day beauty sales you don’t want to miss:

HuffPost x StackCommerce x

Whether you want to recreate the tousled waves you left the salon with or rival Meghan Markle’s silky smooth tresses, this NuMe Megastar Hair Straightener has you covered. It’s built with tourmaline ceramic floating plates, which allow it to glide through hair without creating friction, and an infrared heat strip down the middle to gently distribute the heat. More importantly, though, it uses a negative ion booster to lock moisture into your hair and straighten it without damage.

The NuMe Megastar Hair Straightener is currently on sale for just $99.99 (originally $169). Plus, you can slash an extra 15% off at checkout by using the code SAVE15WEEKEND and get it for just $84.99.

NuMe Megastar Hair Straightener - $99.99



See Deal

HuffPost x StackCommerce x

No matter how many celebrity skin care routines you attempt, they’re not going to work for you. Why? Because your skin, like you, is 100% unique. That’s why the Ultimate Spin Daily Facial Cleansing System lets you personalize your skin care with three interchangeable brush heads: a Daily Cleansing Brush, Weekly Exfoliating Brush, and a Silicone Brush. The dual-speed handheld cleansing spin brush thoroughly removes dirt, makeup, and debris locked inside your pores, rivaling the popular, more expensive Clarisonic. The brush is water-resistant, so it can be used in the shower and comes with a matching hard protective case for easy storage and travel.

This Clarisonic dupe is currently on sale for just $20.99 (originally $125). Plus, you can slash an extra 15% off at checkout by using the code SAVE15WEEKEND and get it for just $17.84.

Ultimate Spin Daily Facial Cleansing System - $20.99



See Deal

HuffPost x StackCommerce x

Celebrities and influencers are obsessed with using invasive procedures to combat aging. But here’s the thing: a face full of fillers can actually make you look older. Instead of searching for a plastic surgeon, you can actually get rid of annoying fine lines and wrinkles from your home with this Hot & Cold Dual Ultrasonic Anti-Aging Facial Infuser. It uses low-frequency pulsations from gentle sonic waves to smooth out your skin’s texture and help your skin better absorb your skin care products. And with a heating and cooling option, you can open and close pores to really make the most of your skin care routine.

Currently on sale for just $65 (originally $299), you can save an extra 15% off at checkout by using the code SAVE15WEEKEND, knocking the price down to just $55.25.

Hot & Cold Dual Ultrasonic Anti-Aging Facial Infuser - $65



See Deal

HuffPost x StackCommerce x

We’re a society obsessed with coffee, but it can do a number on your pearly whites. Fortunately, you can revive them back to their former glory with this NUOVAWHITE True Whitening System for Two. It’s a complete whitening system for two people and comes complete with two sets of custom trays, two blue LED accelerator lights, and two FDA-compliant hydrogen peroxide whitening syringes. In as soon as one treatment, you’ll see a noticeable difference in your smile.

The NUOVAWHITE True Teeth Whitening System For Two is currently on sale for just $24 (originally $249). Plus, you can slash an extra 15% off at checkout by using the code SAVE15WEEKEND and get it for just $20.40.

NUOVAWHITE True Teeth Whitening System For Two - $24



See Deal

HuffPost x StackCommerce x

Want to know the secret of gals with good hair? They sleep on silk. Silk pillowcases help prevent hair breakage and tangling, while simultaneously helping your face retain moisture. They can even help reduce face wrinkles — just saying. Silk is also naturally hypoallergenic, soft, and will even help you stay cool and comfortable all night long. In a nutshell, you need a silk pillowcase. Like, yesterday.

Currently on sale for just $15.99 (originally $39.99), you can save an extra 15% off at checkout by using the code SAVE15WEEKEND, knocking the price down to just $13.59.

HuffPost x StackCommerce x

If you’re one of those lucky folks with naturally thick hair, then you also know the struggle of blow drying it. It takes forever, your arms fall asleep, and you end up late for everything. But thanks to this sleek Cortex Hair Dryer, you can style and dry your hair up to 60 percent faster. With two speed settings, three heat settings, and a built-in automatic overheating protection mechanism, this limited-edition dryer can really streamline your daily routine.

Currently on sale for just $59.99 (originally $225), you can save an extra 15% off on the Cortex Hair Dryer by using the code SAVE15WEEKEND, knocking the price down to just $50.99.

Cortex Hair Dryer - $59.99



See Deal