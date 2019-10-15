ENTERTAINMENT

'Lady and the Tramp' Trailer's Classic Spaghetti Scene Is Doggone Cute

A snippet of the romantic moment from Disney's live-action remake will make you feel warm and fuzzy all over.

Now that’s using your noodle, Disney.

The studio shows just enough of the famous spaghetti scene in its latest “Lady and the Tramp” trailer to make you want more.

In a snippet of the live-action remake, a waiter serves up the pasta for the canine couple, and Tramp (voiced by Justin Theroux)  nudges a meatball toward Lady (Tessa Thompson). The images immediately conjure memories of the 1955 animated classic if you’re of a certain vintage.

The new movie premieres on the Disney+ streaming platform Nov. 12, and follows the roaring box office success of “The Lion King” remake in theaters over the summer.

But this is a different animal ― from an original movie that charmed fans more than 60 years ago.

The tale is essentially the same ― a streetwise stray meets a pampered pet and pup love blooms.

And it happens over pasta. 

We’re happy to be strung along for now.

