Lady Antebellum, Blues Artist Lady A Had 'Honest' Talk On Name Change Controversy

Lady Antebellum ― the country band that’s now calling itself “Lady A” ― is “moving forward with positive solutions and common ground” alongside blues singer Lady A, after the band’s name change sparked a controversy with the 61-year-old musician, who has used the name for 20 years.
On Monday, the band and the singer, whose real name is Anita White, shared a joint note on their respective Instagram pages to tell fans they had achieved harmony.
“Today, we connected privately with the artist Lady A. Transparent, honest, and authentic conversations were had,” the note reads, accompanied by a screenshot of a Zoom call. “We are excited to share we are moving forward with positive solutions and common ground. The hurt is turning into hope. More to come.”
Last week, the band formerly known as Lady Antebellum shared a statement with fans declaring that they would no longer use the word “antebellum” in their name, saying their eyes had been “opened” to racial inequality after the police killing of George Floyd.
“After much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest Black friends and colleagues, we have decided to drop the word ‘antebellum’ from our name and move forward as Lady A, the nickname our fans gave us almost from the start,” the band’s social media announcement read.
Not long after, White, who is Black and based in Seattle, talked to Rolling Stone about the band co-opting her professional name.
“This is my life. Lady A is my brand, I’ve used it for over 20 years, and I’m proud of what I’ve done,” she told the publication. “This is too much right now. They’re using the name because of a Black Lives Matter incident that, for them, is just a moment in time. If it mattered, it would have mattered to them before. It shouldn’t have taken George Floyd to die for them to realize that their name had a slave reference to it.”
White accused the band of using the current cultural moment as an “opportunity” to “pretend they’re not racist or pretend this means something to them.”
“If it did, they would’ve done some research. And I’m not happy about that. You found me on Spotify easily — why couldn’t they?” she said.
Despite this dissonant chord, the band and the singer eventually discussed their differences over Zoom alongside fellow blues singer Dexter Allen and gospel singer John Oliver III.
It’s unclear what “positive solutions and common ground” were discussed on the call, but White did reshare a suggestion that she and the band formerly known as Lady Antebellum collaborate on a song, like Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus did on their “Old Town Road” remix.
We can only hope we’ve got some new music coming our way.