Author Likens Meghan Markle, Prince Harry To Hitler In Unhinged Interview

“Sorry that we haven’t got the world to the place that you deserve it to be. Institutional racism has no place in our societies. Yet it is still endemic. Unconscious bias must be acknowledged without blame to create a better world for all of you.”

Together, the royal couple has also privately advocated for the Stop Hate for Profit campaign, according to Axios, which asks companies to pause spending advertising money on Facebook until the platform figures out a way to curb the spread of hate speech and disinformation.

The NAACP praised the Sussexes for their solidarity with the campaign, as did Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change, whose organization designs “campaigns powerful enough to end practices that unfairly hold Black people back, and champions solutions that move us all forward.”

“I’ve appreciated the thoughtful conversations I’ve had with the Duke and Duchess,” Robinson said on Twitter. “Even more, I appreciate that they are using their platform to reach out to key corporations and share the goals of the #StopHateForProfit campaign.”