Lady Gaga Celebrates 'A Star Is Born' Album Anniversary In The Most Appropriate Way

Lady Gaga honored Saturday’s anniversary of the release of the soundtrack from the 2018 film “A Star Is Born” in the most suitable way.

The “Bad Romance” singer shared a photo of herself on Instagram sporting pink platinum hair and holding up a plaque recognizing the album’s multi-platinum success.

Gaga co-wrote and co-produced the “Star Is Born” soundtrack with her acting co-star Bradley Cooper and other collaborators. The album ― which was released on Oct. 5, 2018, the same day as the film ― is certified double platinum in the U.S. It has sold over six million copies worldwide, according to Interscope Records.

“A year ago, A Star was Born, and here we are 6 times pink platinum,” Gaga wrote in the post’s caption.

The album’s breakout song, “Shallow,” recorded by Gaga and Cooper, won an Academy Award in February for Best Original Song. During her acceptance speech at the Oscars ceremony, Gaga recognized Cooper, who also directed the film, which was nominated for Best Picture.

“Bradley, there is not a single person on the planet that could’ve sang this song with me, but you,” she said as she accepted the award with collaborators Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.

Cooper and Gaga’s memorable live performance of “Shallow” at the ceremony garnered wide praise at the time, setting the internet abuzz.