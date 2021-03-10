Lady Gaga's 'House Of Gucci' Photo With Adam Driver Has Inspired Oscar-Worthy Memes

Lady Gaga could get another shot at Oscars glory when “House of Gucci,” co-starring Adam Driver, hits theaters later this year. Fans, however, have already deemed the film’s wintry fashions a win.

The pop icon shared a snapshot on Tuesday of herself and Driver in the Italian Alps, where “House of Gucci” is being shot.

Directed by Ridley Scott, the film follows Patrizia Reggiani (played by Gaga), who was convicted of plotting the 1995 murder of her ex-husband, fashion impresario Maurizio Gucci (Driver). A onetime socialite, Reggiani served 18 years before her release from prison in 2016.

Gaga captioned the après-ski image “Signore e Signora Gucci,” or “Mr. and Mrs. Gucci.”

The image quickly went viral and had received more than 3.9 million likes on Instagram by Wednesday afternoon. It also kicked the meme machine into overdrive, inspiring reactions once reserved for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Inauguration Day mittens.

Much of the attention was focused on Driver’s sweater, which closely resembled one Chris Evans wore﻿ in 2019’s “Knives Out.”

thank you adam driver for continuing the knives out sweater legacy pic.twitter.com/3n0LpU1zoK — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) March 9, 2021

naw this is from knives out 2 https://t.co/WfRsx2XIhD — Knives Out (@KnivesOut) March 9, 2021

Gaga’s white fur hat and gold jewelry, meanwhile, were compared to “Schitt’s Creek” matriarch Moira Rose.

On Wednesday, “Schitt’s Creek” creator and star Dan Levy retweeted an image that had superimposed Moira (played by Catherine O’Hara) into the original snapshot.

Other great memes include pairing the “House of Gucci” stars with a “Looney Tunes” character...

... as well as with Moira and Sanders.

New York writer and performer Daniel Nolen, meanwhile, compared the photo to 1973’s “The Way We Were,” in which Robert Redford and Barbra Streisand rocked similar outfits (and headgear).

Due out in November, “House of Gucci” will be Lady Gaga’s first movie role since 2018’s “A Star Is Born,” for which she received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress and a win for ﻿Best Song.

The movie will also star Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto and Al Pacino.