Lady Gaga Tweeted That ‘Fame Is Prison,’ And Amanda Knox Is Not Having It

Amanda Knox — a woman who is well acquainted with both fame and prison — offered Lady Gaga a little reality check Friday.

On Thursday, the 33-year-old “Shallow” singer tweeted: “Fame is prison.”

Fame is prison — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 25, 2019

Many fans thought Gaga was hinting at new music, but Knox took the tweet literally … and perhaps personally.

The next day, the 32-year-old American who spent four years in an Italian prison in a highly publicized murder case, decided to call the pop star out.

“I hear you, but…prison is prison,” Knox tweeted in response to Gaga.

I hear you, but...prison is prison. https://t.co/5cclYYZxk7 — Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) October 25, 2019

In 2007, Knox sparked a media frenzy when she was was convicted alongside her then-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, for the murder of her British roommate, Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy. During her four years in prison, she vehemently maintained her innocence.

In 2011, Knox was released from prison and returned to her hometown of Seattle, but it wasn’t until 2015 that she was officially acquitted. Sollecito’s conviction was also overturned.

Earlier this year, Knox was awarded roughly $21,000 after the European Court of Human Rights ruled she had not had a fair trial.

In June, Knox returned to Italy to participate in a panel discussion at the University of Modena called “Trial by Media,” which was organized by the nonprofit Italy Innocence Project.

Knox noted at the event that she was uneasy being in the country again.

“I am afraid of being harassed, of being trapped,” she said, according to Reuters. “And I am afraid that new accusations will be made just because I have come here to give my version of the facts.”