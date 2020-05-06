Lady Gaga Announces New Release Date For Delayed 'Chromatica' Album

Freak out, freak out, freak out, because Lady Gaga’s new album is almost here.

Now that Gaga is done saving the world (we joke, but when will your fave help raise $128 million for the fight against the coronavirus?), she’s getting back to the business of being the world’s biggest pop star.

Gaga’s sixth studio album, titled “Chromatica,” will now arrive on May 29, more than a month after its initial planned release was scrapped due to the ongoing global health crisis.

“The journey continues,” she tweeted on Wednesday alongside a photo of a pink-ponytailed Gaga crawling amid the rubble of an apocalyptic landscape. “You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29.”

The journey continues. You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29. ⚔️💓 https://t.co/GjJUC3PRWz pic.twitter.com/VFIcMw2JE4 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 6, 2020

The Grammy winner announced back in March that her long-awaited new project would be indefinitely postponed due to coronavirus concerns, after whetting fans’ appetites with the high-octane first single “Stupid Love.”

“I wanted to tell you, that after a lot of deliberation, I’ve made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of ‘Chromatica.’ I will announce a new 2020 release date soon,” Gaga tweeted at the time. “This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release an album with all that is going on during this global pandemic.”

But she used the delay for good, becoming one of the most high-profile celebrities to lead the charge against coronavirus by gathering the world’s biggest artists for a massive virtual concert.

Gaga, in partnership with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, organized “One World: Together at Home,” featuring Elton John, Lizzo, John Legend, Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones, Billie Eilish and more, raising over $100 million in the process.

John also happens to be one of a handful of featured artists on “Chromatica” alongside Blackpink and Ariana Grande, who appears on the much anticipated track “Rain on Me.”

Check out the full “Chromatica” track list below.