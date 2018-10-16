If there’s one thing Lady Gaga has shown throughout her career ― aside from the power of her amazing vocals ― it’s that she knows how to turn heads on the red carpet.

Before she hit it big with her 2008 single “Just Dance,” Gaga was performing in New York City nightclubs wearing glittery bras and underwear with not much else. After the release of her aptly titled debut album, “The Fame,” the singer’s popularity exploded, and she and her eclectic costumes ruled the celebrity news cycle.

Transformation may as well be Gaga’s middle name. The “Bad Romance” singer has gone from being a platinum blond, hair bow-wearing pop princess to an avant-garde pop artiste to a bona fide Hollywood movie star who seems primed for an Oscar thanks to her role in the Bradley Cooper-directed “A Star Is Born.”

Gaga has been working the film festival circuit to promote the movie for the past couple of months, serving us lewk after lewk. (How can we ever forget the show-stopping Valentino gown she wore at the Venice Film Festival?)

The star may not land on the best-dressed list all the time, but that’s beside the point. Whenever Gaga walks a red carpet, she makes a statement, and we love her for it.

As we gear up to see the “Paparazzi” singer dominate the red carpets this upcoming award season, we felt it was only fitting to look back at some of her most memorable red carpet looks through the years.