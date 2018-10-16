If there’s one thing Lady Gaga has shown throughout her career ― aside from the power of her amazing vocals ― it’s that she knows how to turn heads on the red carpet.
Before she hit it big with her 2008 single “Just Dance,” Gaga was performing in New York City nightclubs wearing glittery bras and underwear with not much else. After the release of her aptly titled debut album, “The Fame,” the singer’s popularity exploded, and she and her eclectic costumes ruled the celebrity news cycle.
Transformation may as well be Gaga’s middle name. The “Bad Romance” singer has gone from being a platinum blond, hair bow-wearing pop princess to an avant-garde pop artiste to a bona fide Hollywood movie star who seems primed for an Oscar thanks to her role in the Bradley Cooper-directed “A Star Is Born.”
Gaga has been working the film festival circuit to promote the movie for the past couple of months, serving us lewk after lewk. (How can we ever forget the show-stopping Valentino gown she wore at the Venice Film Festival?)
The star may not land on the best-dressed list all the time, but that’s beside the point. Whenever Gaga walks a red carpet, she makes a statement, and we love her for it.
As we gear up to see the “Paparazzi” singer dominate the red carpets this upcoming award season, we felt it was only fitting to look back at some of her most memorable red carpet looks through the years.
The Regal Alexander McQueen Gown
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Gaga wears an Elizabethan era-inspired Alexander McQueen gown for the U.K. premiere of "A Star Is Born" on Sept. 27, 2018.
This Glittering Gown
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Gaga wears a shimmering Givenchy couture gown for the Los Angeles premiere of "A Star Is Born" on Sept. 25, 2018.
The Theatrical Black Gown
VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
The "Paparazzi" singer goes for full Old Hollywood drama in this black gown and veil by Armani Privé at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2018.
This Feathered Valentino Gown
Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
The singer wears the voluminous dress at the 75th Venice Film Festival on Aug. 31, 2018.
This Black Lace Ensemble
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Gaga exudes gothic romance in an Armani Privé ensemble at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Jan. 28, 2018.
This Patchwork Look
J. Merritt via Getty Images
The singer wears a look by Lanotta Studio for the premiere of "Gaga: Five Foot Two" at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.
This Revealing Rock Chick Look
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Gaga wears a bold ensemble by Alex Ulichny on the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards.
The White Power Suit
Kevin Mazur/AMA2016 via Getty Images
Gaga rocks a sleek white suit on the red carpet at the 2016 American Music Awards.
The Structured Jumpsuit-Gown Hybrid
Todd Williamson via Getty Images
Gaga stuns in a structured white look by Brandon Maxwell at the 2016 Academy Awards in Hollywood.
The David Bowie Tribute
Jeff Vespa via Getty Images
Gaga wears a Bowie-inspired design by Marc Jacobs at the 2016 Grammy Awards.
The White Alaia Gown And THOSE Red Gloves
MARK RALSTON via Getty Images
The Mermaid-Like Silver Siren Gown
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Gaga wears a Brandon Maxwell design at the 57th Grammy Awards on Feb. 8, 2015.
This Theatrical Balenciaga Ensemble
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Gaga walks the red carpet at the 2015 Met Gala celebrating the opening of the "China: Through The Looking Glass" exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute on May 4, 2015.
This Polished White Valentino Cape Dress
Paul Morigi via Getty Images
Gaga wears a Valentino gown on the red carpet at the 37th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 7, 2014.
This Starfish Suit
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Gaga wears a suit by Versace at Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball on Dec. 8, 2013, in London.
This Ghostly White Look
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
Gaga wears a white ensemble by Thom Browne, complete with powdered face and platinum wig, for the Glamour Women of the Year gala on Nov. 11, 2013.
The Leather Shirt And Mouthpiece
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
The performer wears a leather shirt by Saint Laurent and a Dior Homme hat paired with a bracelet (worn as a mouthpiece) by Danielle Hills
at the 2013 YouTube Music Awards.
This Whole White "Horse" Situation
Kevin Mazur/AMA2013 via Getty Images
Gaga arrives on a white "horse" to the 2013 American Music Awards channeling Donatella Versace in a Versace dress and long blond hairstyle.
This Custom Sheer Ensemble And Aqua Wig
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
The Grammy-winner wears a custom look by Mugler at the 2011 CFDA Fashion Awards, where she received the Fashion Icon award.
The Egg
Larry Busacca via Getty Images
Lady Gaga arrives on the red carpet at the 2011 Grammy Awards in an egg carried by a group of latex-clad helpers.
This Heavenly Alexander McQueen Gown
Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Gaga wears this gown by Alexander McQueen -- one of the designer's final pieces -- at the 2010 Video Music Awards on Sept. 10, 2010.
This Three-Tiered Gown And Wig Combo
Jon Furniss via Getty Images
Gaga wears a gown by Francesco Scognamiglio on the red carpet at the 2010 Brit Awards.
This Galactic Armani Privé Dress
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Gaga wears Armani Privé on the red carpet at the 2010 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
The Gothic Phantom Of The Opera Look
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Gaga wears a dress by Jean Paul Gaultier on the red carpet at the 2009 MTV VMAs.
The Infamous Hair Bow
Jakubaszek via Getty Images
Gaga rocks her once-signature hair bow hairstyle on the red carpet before her appearance on German TV show "The Dome" in 2009.
BONUS: The Meat Dress
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Gaga wears the statement-making dress by Franc Fernandez at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. (This look technicallywasn't worn on the red carpet -- it happened during the show -- but it's too memorable to leave out.)