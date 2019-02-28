Lady Gaga Tells All About Her Steamy Oscars Duet With Bradley Cooper

The singer shot down whispers that she and co-star Bradley Cooper are more than just co-stars after their intimate performance of “Shallow” at Sunday’s Oscars kicked social media speculation into overdrive.

Host Kimmel noted to Gaga that viewers saw “love” in their duet, prompting the pop star to roll her eyes with vigor. “Social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet,” she said.

“Yes, people saw love, and guess what, that’s what we wanted you to see,” she said. “This is a love song, ‘Shallow.’ The movie ‘A Star is Born’ is a love story.”

Gaga, who took home the Oscar for best original song (and brought the statue to the show), said: “It was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time. ... When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel.”