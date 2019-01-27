Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper Perform 'Shallow' Live For The First Time

Lady Gaga fans weren’t far from the “Shallow” on Saturday night.

Her “A Star Is Born” co-star Bradley Cooper joined her on stage for a surprise rendition of the song at Gaga’s Las Vegas residency, “Enigma.” It was the first time outside of the film that they performed the song live together.

The iconic song from the movie has already won the pair a Golden Globe for Best Original Song. And it’s expected they will take the stage at the Academy Awards to perform the hit and potentially snag the Oscar in the same category.

Gaga already made Oscars history earlier this week by becoming the first person to be nominated for Best Actress and Best Original Song in the same year.

She’s also used her “Enigma” show as a platform to discuss current events and issues. Last week, she slammed Vice President Mike Pence during the show, calling him the “worst representation of what it means to be a Christian.”

Watch the Ally and Jackson Maine magic below.