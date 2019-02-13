Lady Gaga Defends 'Brave' Cardi B After Grammy Backlash: 'You Deserve Awards'

Count Lady Gaga in the Cardi B camp after the rapper drew backlash over her Grammy win.

Both of them walked away with trophies at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night; Cardi B even made history, becoming the first solo woman to win Best Rap Album ― but only the hip-hop superstar had to defend her win for some reason after some online critics labeled her undeserving.

Gaga apparently caught wind of the controversy and showed her support for the rapper on Tuesday with a heartfelt post, praising her “brave” fellow Grammy winner.

“It is so hard to be a woman in this industry. What it takes, how hard we work through the disrespectful challenges, just to make art,” the “A Star Is Born” actress wrote. “I love you Cardi. You deserve your awards. Let’s celebrate her fight. Lift her up & honor her. She is brave.”

After years of their fans clamoring for the two music icons to join forces, they met at the awards show and shared a sweet moment together.

Gaga posted a silly video of herself celebrating her Grammy and BAFTA wins by dancing backstage to Cardi B’s Grammy-nominated hit “I l Like It” off her album “Invasion of Privacy,” which refers to the pop star by name.

Cardi B’s night, unfortunately, didn’t end as smoothly, with the rapper deactivating her Instagram page after posting an impassioned video of herself defending her Grammy win.

“You know what? It’s not my style for people to put other people down to uplift somebody else. That’s not my style, and that’s not what I’m with, and I don’t support that. However, I’ve been taking a lot of shit today,” she says in the video. “I’m seeing a lot of bullshit today, and I saw a lot of shit last night, and I’m sick of this shit. I work hard for my motherfucking album.”

She beat out fellow nominees Nipsey Hussle, Pusha T, Travis Scott and the late Mac Miller for the prestigious award.

Fortunately, Gaga wasn’t the only one to show Cardi some love over the weekend, with Chance the Rapper, who is featured on “Invasion of Privacy,” calling her win “overly deserved.”

“It would be inconceivable not to honor u last night,” he wrote in the comments of a now-deleted post. “Straight up bask in it YOU deserve it. Its a feeling very few will ever know, but YOU do.”