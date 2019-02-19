Lady Gaga, Christian Carino Call Off Engagement

Lady Gaga and talent agent Christian Carino have ended their engagement, a rep confirmed to People Tuesday.

The “A Star Is Born” actress revealed she had been engaged to Carino during a speech at Elle’s Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration in October 2018. The couple had been dating since early 2017, per People.

Rumors had begun swirling that there had been trouble in paradise when the “Shallow” singer was seen without her engagement ring at the Grammy Awards earlier this month and did not thank Carino in her acceptance speech for the Best Pop Duo or Group Performance Award.