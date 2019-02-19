Lady Gaga, Christian Carino Call Off Engagement

Lady Gaga and talent agent Christian Carino have ended their engagement, a rep confirmed to People Tuesday.
The “A Star Is Born” actress revealed she had been engaged to Carino during a speech at Elle’s Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration in October 2018. The couple had been dating since early 2017, per People.
Rumors had begun swirling that there had been trouble in paradise when the “Shallow” singer was seen without her engagement ring at the Grammy Awards earlier this month and did not thank Carino in her acceptance speech for the Best Pop Duo or Group Performance Award.
The 32-year-old hasn’t posted an image of Carino since June 2018, with her posts in recent weeks featuring images from her Las Vegas residency show, “Enigma,” magazine spreads, and tattoos she’s added to her collection. Perhaps the most telling post was one she shared on Valentine’s Day that notably did not include Carino.
“Happy Valentine’s Day. A tattoo toast to ‘la vie en rose’,” wrote Gaga in the caption, adding that her “spinal cord is now a rose.”
Representatives for Gaga and Carino did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.