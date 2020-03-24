Lady Gaga Postpones 'Chromatica' Album Release Amidst Coronavirus Concerns

Lady Gaga fans will have to wait a little bit longer for the Mother Monster’s return.

Gaga this week announced that she was delaying the release of her sixth studio album, “Chromatica,” because of the coronavirus pandemic. The follow-up to 2016’s “Joanne” had been slated to drop April 10.

“This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us,” the pop superstar wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “While I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic.”

Urging the world to “spend this time focusing on finding solutions,” Gaga said she hoped to announce a new release date for “Chromatica” soon, but did not specify a time frame.

Gaga joins a growing number of pop acts who have put their forthcoming projects on hold amidst concerns over the coronavirus. Earlier this month, Sam Smith announced that their third album, “To Die For,” which had been set for a May 1 release, would instead be unveiled on June 5.

Taking the opposite approach, Dua Lipa revealed Monday that she’d sped up the release date on her album “Future Nostalgia” to March 27, one week ahead of schedule.

While Gaga’s Enigma residency in Las Vegas is on hold through at least mid-May, she said Tuesday that she still plans to kick off her Chromatica Ball tour in Paris in July.

When the album comes out, she said, “I want us to be able to dance together, sweat together, hug and kiss each other and make it the most bombastic celebration of all time.”