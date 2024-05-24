LOADING ERROR LOADING

Lady Gaga made quite an entrance Thursday at the Los Angeles premiere of her concert film “Gaga Chromatic Ball,” and caused an even bigger splash when she told the crowd she “did five shows with COVID” during the eponymous tour in 2022, per social media footage.

“I shared it with everyone on my team,” Gaga explained. “I said, ‘I don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable at work and you don’t have to perform and you don’t have to work that day, but I’m going to do the show,’ because I just didn’t want to let all the fans down.”

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, argued “fans were putting themselves in harm’s way” by attending her concerts anyway.

The footage of her comments went viral, as fans promoting social distancing and critics who slammed Gaga as a hypocrite sounded off on social media.

“She raised over $128 million which all went towards covid relief and vaccine development, her entire crew was vaccinated and you were required to be vaccinated to enter any of the venues so don’t try and start nothing,” wrote one user Friday on X, formerly Twitter.

“I won’t attack her, but even vaccinated people died,” someone replied. “The crew may have consented to exposure, but fans and arena crew didn’t. It’s odd to raise money while putting people at risk. Idk why she even let this out. It’s a bad press move imo.”

While those at the premiere audibly laughed and applauded Gaga, many on social media slammed her for performing while infected.

“Fuck this,” wrote one user on X. “This is not a flex. This is what happens when you’re stuck due to insurance policies with no out for covid. This is not showing care for your fans, especially not your disabled or immune compromised fans. Do better, @ladygaga.”

Gaga previously raised $128 million for Covid relief and has since partnered with Pfizer. David Jon/HBO/Getty Images

The ongoing social media discussion appears divided between adherents of prior Covid isolation guidelines and those who never believed in them, who feel Gaga is getting a pass for breaking the same rules previously espoused by public figures like her.

Gaga did indeed raise $128 million for Covid relief with a virtual concert in April 2020, and later held a briefing on the pandemic for the World Health Organization. Gaga partnered with vaccine-developer Pfizer last year to raise awareness of a migraine drug called Nurtec ODT.

“Gaga Chromatica Ball” premieres Saturday on HBO and will be available on Max.

Read a comment on IG where someone said they went to that tour, got C19, & now have LC. There may be assumed risk in public but it’s still a violation of bodily autonomy. It should be illegal, just like if someone knowingly infects you with an STD or HIV in many states. — April Dalaman⁷ (@AprilDalaman) May 24, 2024

class action lawsuit incoming pic.twitter.com/ZtCAWbycbw — lesego. 𐚁 (fan acc) (@LeeLovesBey) May 24, 2024

important context:

1. The places she has performed to required proof of COVID-19 vaccine in order to get the tickets. everyone was vaccinated.

2. the shows were in OPEN stadiums and she is hundreds of feet away from the audience. No reported cases from the tour. pic.twitter.com/kS4Pex0KQA — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) May 24, 2024

i don't think this is something you can brag about... 😭 — emy (@emysbill) May 24, 2024