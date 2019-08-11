Lady Gaga Vows To Fund School Projects For 162 Classrooms In El Paso, Dayton And Gilroy

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Lady Gaga attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in Manhattan in May.

Lady Gaga has promised to fund all project needs in 162 classrooms in El Paso, Texas, as well as in Dayton, Ohio, and Gilroy, California, in tribute to the communities devastated by mass shootings, she revealed Friday in a Facebook post

Her charitable organization, the Born This Way Foundation, is partnering with DonorsChoose.org, which helps arrange funding aid for classrooms across the nation.

The singer said her “heart goes out to those who were taken from us too soon and to their families, loved ones and communities who are left to grieve.”

Gaga added that she wants to “channel my confusion, frustration, and fury into hope — hope that we are there for each other and for ourselves.”

Her foundation’s donation will “fully fund the classroom project needs” in 125 classrooms in El Paso, 23 classrooms in Gilroy, and 14 in Dayton, she noted. Educators will “now have access to the support they need to inspire their students to work together and bring their dreams to life,” she wrote.

Gaga ended her post: “In loving memory of the victims of the tragic shootings.”

Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton were each targeted by a mass shooter over a seven-day period beginning July 28. Two children and an adult were killed in Gilroy, 22 people were fatally shot in El Paso, and nine were killed in Dayton. The suspected gunman in the El Paso attack told police he was targeting Mexicans. A manifesto authorities believe was written by the alleged shooter referred to a “Hispanic invasion” in America, echoing Donald Trump’s characterization of people entering the nation from the southern border as an “invasion.”

The attack at the Gilroy Garlic Festival is also being investigated as domestic terrorism because of “violent ideologies” linked to the gunman, who was killed by police.

Trump’s campaign still owes El Paso more than $569,000 for city costs relating to his campaign rally back in February.