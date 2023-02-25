What's Hot

Lady Gaga lawsuit

Woman Connected To Lady Gaga Dog Theft Sues For Reward Money

Jennifer McBride was sentenced to two years probation after she was arrested in connection with stealing the singer's French bulldogs in 2021.
Marco Margaritoff

Trends Reporter

|

Lady Gaga is being sued by Jennifer McBride, the woman who returned the singer’s stolen dogs last year, for not paying the $500,000 reward Gaga reportedly offered to anyone who would return them.

In the lawsuit obtained by BuzzFeed News, McBride alleged the Grammy winner “defrauded” her “by making a promise without intent to perform.” As a result, McBride, who was eventually arrested in connection with snatching Gaga’s dogs, claimed in the suit she’s suffered pain, suffering, mental anguish — and loss of enjoyment of life.

The French bulldogs were stolen in a robbery on Feb. 24, 2021, where Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fisher was shot in the chest. McBride returned the dogs at the Los Angeles Police Department Olympic Community station on Feb. 26 after Gaga offered the reward with “no questions asked.”

A representative for Lady Gaga did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gaga was presumably willing to pay someone the $500,000 reward for returning her stolen dogs — until one of the thieves responsible asked for it.
Evan Agostini/Invision/Associated Press

Authorities arrested McBride along with James Howard Jackson, Lafayette Whaley and Jaylin White — whose father McBride was reportedly dating — later that year and charged her with accessory to attempted murder before prosecutors scaled back.

McBride was charged with one count of receiving stolen property instead and was sentenced to two years of probation, The Los Angeles Times reported. Jackson received 21 years, while Whaley and White were sentenced to four years for second-degree robbery.

Marco Margaritoff - Trends Reporter

Trends Reporter

