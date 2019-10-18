Lady Gaga Laughs Off Frightening Stage Fall With Fan

Lady Gaga fell off the stage after being picked up by a fan during the return of her “Enigma” residency in Las Vegas on Thursday night, per multiple news organizations.

Footage filmed from various angles show how the unidentified fan picked up the pop star and bounced her around. He then misstepped and they plummeted off the platform to gasps from the audience inside Park MGM’s Park Theater.

Me: He would never let me down

Him:





why did the spotlight follow them i'm crying 😭

Gaga is yet to comment on the incident on social media.

But, according to fan accounts on Twitter that chronicle her career, she returned to the stage soon after and invited the fan to join her.

In another video, Gaga joked about them loving each other “so much we fall off the damn stage.” “You know what we did?” she added. “We fell into each other’s arms. We’re like Rose and Jack in the Titanic.”

Gaga is the kindest, most adorable human being on earth. She was nothing but loving to that fan 🥺 "We're like Rose and Jack in the Titanic"