Lady Gaga fixed Rami Malek’s bow tie during one of the most adorable Oscars moments of the night.
Gaga, who took home an Oscar for Best Original Song, helped out Malek during a break in the ceremony, straightening the actor’s crooked bow tie. Malek won the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
The charming moment only got cuter when Gaga gave Malek an encouraging thumbs-up after attending to his neckwear.
Gaga wasn’t the only one to notice Malek’s bow tie was a little off.
“Bohemian Rhapsody” co-star Lucy Boynton, Malek’s girlfriend, tried to straighten the actor’s crooked tie earlier.
We weren’t the only ones to notice Malek’s wholesome moment with Gaga. Twitter users fawned over the adorable interaction on Sunday night, pointing out that Malek’s bow tie was unfortunately still crooked when he took the stage to accept his Best Actor Oscar.
“Tell me Lady Gaga fixing Rami Malek’s bow tie and then giving him a thumbs up isn’t the cutest and sweetest thing ever,” one Twitter user wrote.
Another added: “The real winner was Rami Malek’s bow tie, that crap didn’t move once no matter how hard or how many people tried to fix it.”
See more reactions to the adorable moment below: