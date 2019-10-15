Lady Gaga Asks Twitter What Fortnite Is And The Answers Are Priceless

Lady Gaga had a nagging question on Tuesday: “What’s fortnight?”

The Oscar-winning singer posed the question to her legion of Twitter followers, most of whom assumed she meant Fortnite, the massively popular video game that was suddenly obliterated, albeit temporarily, on Sunday.

What’s fortnight — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 15, 2019

Of course, there were plenty of people eager to help ― with varying degrees of snark.

It’s one of the most famous games in the world love ❤️ — Gaga Now 👾 (@ladygaganownet) October 15, 2019

You have my number, call me and I'll teach you pic.twitter.com/gzTRUvVNsP — E11 Jeremy🥢🍁 (@JeremyCung) October 15, 2019

Then things got more sarcastic ...

It's a very serious and deeply philosophical game about us Humans and the meaning of life — Undead Human™ (@Human_420) October 15, 2019

Gaga, you're supposed to type questions into Google — Laika (@LaikaSobers) October 15, 2019

the length of my longest relationship — Lee Dawson (@LeeDawsonPT) October 15, 2019

A game for gigantic losers who can’t play football. I’m a youth football coaching legend, and I once wrote “Loser” in sharpie on a player’s forehead for saying Fortnite in my presence. — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) October 15, 2019

...that’s a loaded comparison, Fortnite is to gaming, what a can of Pringles is to dinner. — Big Ole Sneky Bois in a Mansuit (@ArcherHydra) October 15, 2019

It's the ARTPOP of video games. — Twitter Gaming (@TwitterGaming) October 15, 2019

However, Dictionary.com didn’t want to take the chance that Gaga was really referring to “fortnight,” a slightly old-timey term for a two-week period.

The good news is it won't take us two weeks to answer. https://t.co/EWPU13kKP2 — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) October 15, 2019