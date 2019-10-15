ENTERTAINMENT

Lady Gaga Asks Twitter What Fortnite Is And The Answers Are Priceless

One Twitter user helpfully explained that "Fortnite is to gaming, what a can of Pringles is to dinner."

Lady Gaga had a nagging question on Tuesday: “What’s fortnight?”

The Oscar-winning singer posed the question to her legion of Twitter followers, most of whom assumed she meant Fortnite, the massively popular video game that was suddenly obliterated, albeit temporarily, on Sunday.

Of course, there were plenty of people eager to help ― with varying degrees of snark.

Then things got more sarcastic ...

However, Dictionary.com didn’t want to take the chance that Gaga was really referring to “fortnight,” a slightly old-timey term for a two-week period.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Lady Gaga's Most Memorable Red Carpet Moments
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Lady Gaga Twitter Fortnite Pringles
CONVERSATIONS