Lady Gaga turned heads in a stunning blue Valentino gown at Sunday night’s Golden Globes, but it was her hair and makeup that still have people talking.
The “A Star Is Born” actress, who took home the award for Best Original Song at the ceremony, arrived on the red carpet with freshly dyed blue locks, twisted into a Cinderella-esque updo.
The hairstyle, inspired by the singer’s gown, was created by her personal master hairstylist, Frederic Aspiras, using products by Joico and GHD.
Let us break it down:
First, Aspiras created Gaga’s brilliant blond shade with Joico Blonde Life powder lightener (an in-salon product), then added color with Joico Color Intensity (also an in-salon product) ― the shades Sky and Rose, mixed with the Clear Mixer ― to achieve the perfect shade of blue to match Gaga’s dress.
Aspiras applied Joico’s Blonde Life Brightening Veil ($18.99) throughout Gaga’s locks before blowing them out with GHD’s Air hairdryer ($199). To get the smooth finish he wanted, Aspiras ran GHD’s Platinum+ styler ($249) over the singer’s strands, and added texture back in with Joico’s Body Shake texturizing finishing spray ($19.99). He then swept her hair into a ponytail with a GHD oval dressing brush ($40) and twisted it into a half bun, with the ends of her hair left out and parted to either side of her head. He curled the ends with the GHD Curve soft curl iron ($199).
Aspiras finished off the ’do with Joico’s Humidity Blocker finishing spray ($17.99), to keep things in place.
Gaga’s makeup, which was done by makeup artist Sarah Tanno using products by Marc Jacobs Beauty, also was inspired by the hue of her gown.
“She loved the idea of incorporating the color of the dress into her hair and makeup,” Tanno said in a statement. “She wanted to feel like Lady Gaga.”
Tanno used the Eye-Conic Multi-Finish eyeshadow palette in Frivoluxe ($49), which features purple and beige tones. She blended the shades “Dress” and “How You Want” to get the smoky layers. Then she blended the Highliner Gel Eye Crayon in “Blacquer” ($25) along Gaga’s lash line.
To add some sparkle, Tanno used the See-Quins Glam glitter eyeshadow in “Flashlight” ($28), and finished the look with Velvet Noir Major Volume mascara ($26).
The look probably won’t be an everyday go-to for most people. But if you feel like you want to give it a go, now you know how.