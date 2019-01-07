Lady Gaga turned heads in a stunning blue Valentino gown at Sunday night’s Golden Globes, but it was her hair and makeup that still have people talking.

The “A Star Is Born” actress, who took home the award for Best Original Song at the ceremony, arrived on the red carpet with freshly dyed blue locks, twisted into a Cinderella-esque updo.

The hairstyle, inspired by the singer’s gown, was created by her personal master hairstylist, Frederic Aspiras, using products by Joico and GHD.

Let us break it down:

Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images

First, Aspiras created Gaga’s brilliant blond shade with Joico Blonde Life powder lightener (an in-salon product), then added color with Joico Color Intensity (also an in-salon product) ― the shades Sky and Rose, mixed with the Clear Mixer ― to achieve the perfect shade of blue to match Gaga’s dress.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Aspiras finished off the ’do with Joico’s Humidity Blocker finishing spray ($17.99), to keep things in place.

Gaga’s makeup, which was done by makeup artist Sarah Tanno using products by Marc Jacobs Beauty, also was inspired by the hue of her gown.

“She loved the idea of incorporating the color of the dress into her hair and makeup,” Tanno said in a statement. “She wanted to feel like Lady Gaga.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Tanno used the Eye-Conic Multi-Finish eyeshadow palette in Frivoluxe ($49), which features purple and beige tones. She blended the shades “Dress” and “How You Want” to get the smoky layers. Then she blended the Highliner Gel Eye Crayon in “Blacquer” ($25) along Gaga’s lash line.