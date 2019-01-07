Lady Gaga Wraps Golden Globes Night... With Fruity Pebbles In Bed

Lady Gaga may not have picked up a Golden Globe for Best Actress, but she still found a colorful and tasty way to celebrate her musical victory once Sunday’s ceremony wrapped.

The pop superstar cuddled up to her Best Original Song trophy while enjoying a bowl of Fruity Pebbles in bed early Monday. The playfully intimate moment was captured for posterity by her fiancé, Christian Carino.

“What a rager,” he quipped.

In what’s widely considered one of the night’s biggest upsets, Gaga lost to Glenn Close in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture ― Drama category at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards. Even Close seemed surprised by the win, as Gaga had been widely touted as an awards season favorite for her portrayal of rock ingenue Ally Maine in “A Star Is Born.”

Though “A Star Is Born” scored five nominations, it took home only the Best Original Song award for “Shallow.”

Though the outcry among Gaga fans reached fever pitch on social media, the star herself didn’t seem fazed by her loss.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, she posted an elegant black-and-white photo of herself holding the trophy with “Shallow” co-writers Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and Anthony Rossomando.

“Just a couple of kids that love making music, and we got to do it for this breathtaking film,” she wrote. “We love our fans so much! Thank you for believing in us.”