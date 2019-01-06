﻿Lady Gaga was music to our eyes on the 76th annual Golden Globes red carpet.

The “A Star Is Born” actress, who dazzled us all in the film as ingenue Ally Maine, wowed in a strapless gown by Valentino at the Globes with a massive train and blue-tinted updo. The look evoked the one Judy Garland wore in the 1954 iteration of “A Star Is Born.”

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Judy Garland - A Star Is Born (1954) | Lady Gaga tonight at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/4DcYw2aMfW — Juan (@juanruizj) January 7, 2019

People on Twitter basically said they’d never love again after seeing her look:

Ok maybe Gaga wins the dress train contest? It takes TWO additional human helpers to hold her gown #goldenglobes #gagaglobes. pic.twitter.com/ULCF0E9DWH — jen yamato (@jenyamato) January 6, 2019

You heard it here first: Lady Gaga killed millennial pink with “The Shallow Blue." pic.twitter.com/q8FdeccvUg — Emilia Petrarca (@EmiliaPetrarca) January 6, 2019

Lady Gaga is a total ANGEL! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/O01KtcuhPS — Lady Gaga Media ⭐️ (@GagaMediaDotNet) January 7, 2019

Nominated for Best Actress for “A Star Is Born” and Best Original Song for her power ballad with Bradley Cooper, “Shallow,” Gaga has had quite a year. The song became her longest-leading No.1 single on US Billboard Digital Songs chart and she received four Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Additionally, Gaga signed on to do a two-year residency in Las Vegas, titled Lady Gaga Enigma, which began at the end of December 2018.