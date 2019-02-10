Someone Save Lady Gaga From This Awkward Ryan Seacrest Grammys Interview

If you thought an award show would go by without Lady Gaga shutting down the red carpet, then you’d be sorely mistaken with the actress continuing her streak at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Before the “A Star Is Born” actress even arrived at the ceremony, she’d already picked up two awards honoring her country folk album “Joanne” and her record-breaking duet “Shallow” from the Bradley Cooper-directed romance drama.

While Gaga consistently turns heads on the red carpet ― her silver high-slit dress with matching heels was no exception ― an uncomfortable interview with E! News correspondent Ryan Seacrest was the thing to send Twitter users off the deep end.

The interview started well but took an awkward turn when Seacrest pointed the mic toward Gaga without even asking a question.

Gaga was seemingly taken aback and told the host, “You’re, like, answer my question, but I’m not asking one.”

“We’re out of time, so I have to let you go,” Seacrest. “It says toss to break.”

The two were quick to recover, poking fun at the awkward moment seconds later as Seacrest turned the mic over to Gaga again, who made a series of instantly meme-able faces.

Ahead of the ceremony, the singer joked she was “not going to be able to wear any makeup tonight” because she was too emotional.

I’m not gonna be able to wear any makeup tonight. We just won our first of Grammy nominations for the night. I’m in tears with honor and gratitude. Thank you @RecordingAcad #Grammys #Grammy and my co-writers and Bradley I love you so much thank you 😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 10, 2019

😭❤️a Grammy for Joanne is more than me & my family could ever dream of. I sang that version in one take, & poured my entire life & soul into it. Thank you so much for this gift I am completely shocked. 2nd Grammy win of the night I am so overwhelmed by this kindness. #grammys🎼 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 10, 2019

But the Grammys weren’t the only thing on Gaga’s mind. The Grammy winner also picked up an award across the pond earlier that day at the British Academy Film Awards.

“I wish so much I was there but am at the Grammys to show them our love as well. We made a film about music. This means the world to me.”

I can’t believe we just won Best Original Music @BAFTA ‘s . I wish so much I was there but am at the Grammy’s to show them our love as well. We made a film about music. This means the world to me. Thank u to all our fans we love u so much, we wouldn’t be here without u #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/nD8QZgwySB — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 10, 2019