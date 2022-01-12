Lady Gaga Believes Her 'House Of Gucci' Character Sent Swarms Of Flies After Her

“Although the work claims to want to tell the ‘true story’ of the family, the fears raised by the trailers and interviews released so far, are confirmed: the film carries a narrative that is far from accurate,” the family said via a statement in November published by the Italian news agency ASNA and later translated by Variety.

“This is extremely painful from a human point of view and an insult to the legacy on which the brand is built today,” they added.