Lady Gaga Reveals Captivating Italian Accent In 'House Of Gucci' Trailer

Lady Gaga’s long-awaited return to the big screen looks nothing short of dazzling.

Fans got their first look at Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” late Thursday, when the first trailer was released. Due out this fall, the crime drama follows Patrizia Reggiani (played by Gaga), who was convicted of plotting the 1995 murder of her ex-husband, fashion impresario Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). An Italian socialite, Reggiani served 18 years before she was released from prison in 2016.

“It was a name that sounded so sweet, so seductive. Synonymous with wealth, style, power,” a heavily accented Gaga proclaims in the trailer, as Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” plays. “But that name was a curse, too.”

Early buzz for “House of Gucci,” which also stars Al Pacino and Jared Leto, began building in March when Gaga shared a wintry photo with Driver on location in the Italian Alps.

On Thursday, Gaga and her co-stars sent the hype machine into overdrive yet again by unveiling a series of character posters that included a nearly unrecognizable Leto as Paolo Gucci.

The movie is adapted from Sara Gay Forden’s book, “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.”

Members of the Gucci family have publicly denounced the film.

“They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system,” Patrizia Gucci, Maurizio’s second cousin, told The Associated Press in April. “Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything, but there is a borderline that cannot be crossed.”

Still, there’s no doubt “House of Gucci” will reaffirm Gaga’s status as a triple threat. The film is her first foray into acting since 2018’s “A Star Is Born,” which nabbed her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress and a win for Best Song.

“House of Gucci” hits theaters Nov. 24.