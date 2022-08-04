Lady Gaga Confirms Role In 'Joker 2' With Very 'Cheeky' Tweet

It’s no joke: Lady Gaga will be starring opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the sequel to Todd Phillips’ Oscar-winning blockbuster “Joker.”

The singer had previously been rumored to star in the sequel, “Joker: Folie à Deux,” the title of which refers to a shared psychosis. She confirmed her participation on Thursday via a tweet that included the music of Irving Berlin’s “Cheek to Cheek.”

10.04.24

The original “Joker” movie came out in 2019. The sequel, set for release in October 2024, will reportedly be a musical ― which obviously plays to Gaga’s strengths.

Variety speculated that Gaga might play a version of the character Harley Quinn, but no one connected to the film has confirmed whether that character will be in the movie.

Margot Robbie has already played Harley Quinn in three films, but Phoenix’s version of the Joker exists in a different continuity than the Joker in those movies (played by Jared Leto), so Gaga wouldn’t be stepping on Robbie’s toes.