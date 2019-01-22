Lady Gaga Makes History With Dual Oscar Nominations For 'A Star Is Born'

Lady Gaga is out of the shallow and in deep with the Oscars now.

The star made Academy Awards history Tuesday as the first person to be nominated for Best Actress and Best Original Song in the same year for her work in the hit romance “A Star Is Born.”

The nominations for the 2019 Oscars were announced on Tuesday morning ahead of the presentation ceremony in February, with the Bradley Cooper-directed melodrama scoring a total of eight nominations across major categories,

Gaga will compete for Best Actress against Glenn Close for “The Wife,” Yalitza Aparicio for “Roma,” Olivia Colman for “The Favourite,” and Melissa McCarthy for “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Close bested Gaga at the Golden Globes earlier this year, and they shared the award at the Critics Choice Awards days later.

“Shallow,” Gaga’s record-breaking duet with Bradley Cooper and collaboration with Mark Ronson, also was nominated for Best Original Song, facing off against compositions from the Black Panther soundtrack, “RBG,” “Mary Poppins Returns” and “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.”

Gaga is the second nominee ever to be recognized in the Best Original Song and acting categories in the same year, following Mary J. Blige, who picked up nods in 2018 for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Netflix’s “Mudbound” and her contributions to the song “Mighty River.”

Fans and collaborators of the multi-hyphenate performer were predictably ecstatic about Gaga’s dual nominations, celebrating on social media.

Lady Gaga is now the first person to be nominated for Best Actress and Best Original Song in the same year. Barbra Streisand is ripping up all of her ivory turtlenecks in tears. #OscarNoms — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) January 22, 2019

Dear Lady - I always knew you could do anything at the highest level of artistry. Congratulations on your Oscar nominations! Love, Tony@ladygaga pic.twitter.com/LrbyoDDBtw — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) January 22, 2019

gaga is coming for that egot



every kid that bullied her in school for being a theater kid was found shaking pic.twitter.com/u7ZdiveTC6 — Calvin (@calvinstowell) January 22, 2019

Gaga nominated for best actress and song ..... I’m crying ♥️ — James Harness (@JamesHarness) January 22, 2019

“A Star Is Born” co-star Cooper didn’t fare as well, however, receiving a nod for Best Actor, but major snub in the Best Director category, which made a first-time nominee of Spike Lee for “BlacKkKlansman.”

At a recent concert in Las Vegas, Gaga answered a group of fans who called her song “Shallow” Oscar-worthy.

“It’s not about the award. It’s about the process of creating,” Gaga said on stage. “If you want to follow your dreams and you want to be a star, you better do it because you want to change people’s lives, not because you want to change yours.”

Gaga was previously nominated for “Til It Happens To You” from the campus rape documentary “The Hunting Ground” in 2016 for Best Original Song.