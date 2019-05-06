Lady Gaga sure knows how to make an entrance.
The singer and actress was one of the first A-listers to arrive at the 2019 Met Gala in New York on Monday, and she definitely brought the drama. When she first stepped on the pink carpet, she was wearing a billowing fuchsia gown with a full train and a matching hair bow. She complemented the over-the-top gown with some campy, almost cartoonish makeup.
But that was just the first look.
Apparently, Gaga can add “quick-change artist” to her resume, because even before everyone got a good look at her fuchsia gown, which was designed by Brandon Maxwell, she was clad in a black strapless number.
It didn’t stop there. After the black gown, the Oscar winner stripped down once again to reveal a hot pink satin gown with major Marilyn-Monroe-in-“Gentlemen-Prefer-Blondes” vibes.
Annnnnd there was even more. Or perhaps less, depending on how you look at it. Following the pink satin dress, the “A Star Is Born” actress stripped once again to reveal black lingerie and fishnet stockings.
This look is going to be hard to top.