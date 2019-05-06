Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images Lady Gaga arrives at the 2019 Met Gala in a Brandon Maxwell gown.

Lady Gaga sure knows how to make an entrance.

The singer and actress was one of the first A-listers to arrive at the 2019 Met Gala in New York on Monday, and she definitely brought the drama. When she first stepped on the pink carpet, she was wearing a billowing fuchsia gown with a full train and a matching hair bow. She complemented the over-the-top gown with some campy, almost cartoonish makeup.

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

But that was just the first look.

Apparently, Gaga can add “quick-change artist” to her resume, because even before everyone got a good look at her fuchsia gown, which was designed by Brandon Maxwell, she was clad in a black strapless number.

Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

It didn’t stop there. After the black gown, the Oscar winner stripped down once again to reveal a hot pink satin gown with major Marilyn-Monroe-in-“Gentlemen-Prefer-Blondes” vibes.

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Annnnnd there was even more. Or perhaps less, depending on how you look at it. Following the pink satin dress, the “A Star Is Born” actress stripped once again to reveal black lingerie and fishnet stockings.

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images Lady Gaga poses with designer Brandon Maxwell.