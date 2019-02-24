Lady Gaga Is Now An Oscar Winner And We're Off The Deep End

Tell us something, reader, did you ever think Lady Gaga would be an Oscar winner?
The singer picked up the Best Original Song award at the 91st annual Academy Awards for her record-breaking duet “Shallow” with co-star and director Bradley Cooper.
A tearful Gaga embraced Cooper before taking the stage with co-writers Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt to accept the award on Sunday night.
“My sister, my soulmate, I love her. My family is here. I love you, mom and dad,” she said on stage through the tears. “Bradley, there is no single person on the planet that could’ve sang this song but you. Thank you for believing in us. Thank you so much.”
She then went on to deliver a message to all those artists watching the ceremony at home, encouraging everybody to put in the hard work and follow their dreams.
“If you are at home and you are sitting on your couch and you are watching this right now, all I have to say is, this is hard work,” Gaga said. “I’ve worked hard for a long time. It’s not about winning, but what it’s about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it.”
Before Gaga accepted the award, she and Cooper delivered a breathtaking live performance of “Shallow,” bringing the audience to their feet.
Fans lit up Twitter celebrating Gaga’s win.