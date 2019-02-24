Lady Gaga Is Now An Oscar Winner And We're Off The Deep End

Tell us something, reader, did you ever think Lady Gaga would be an Oscar winner?

The singer picked up the Best Original Song award at the 91st annual Academy Awards for her record-breaking duet “Shallow” with co-star and director Bradley Cooper.

A tearful Gaga embraced Cooper before taking the stage with co-writers Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt to accept the award on Sunday night.

"It's not about winning," Lady Gaga says in tearful acceptance speech. "What it's about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it." https://t.co/zSrvQG8ZE6 pic.twitter.com/BkE6iMP0E8 — ABC News (@ABC) February 25, 2019

“My sister, my soulmate, I love her. My family is here. I love you, mom and dad,” she said on stage through the tears. “Bradley, there is no single person on the planet that could’ve sang this song but you. Thank you for believing in us. Thank you so much.”

She then went on to deliver a message to all those artists watching the ceremony at home, encouraging everybody to put in the hard work and follow their dreams.

“If you are at home and you are sitting on your couch and you are watching this right now, all I have to say is, this is hard work,” Gaga said. “I’ve worked hard for a long time. It’s not about winning, but what it’s about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it.”

Before Gaga accepted the award, she and Cooper delivered a breathtaking live performance of “Shallow,” bringing the audience to their feet.

Fans lit up Twitter celebrating Gaga’s win.

Watching @ladygaga get the respect she deserves 🥰 ✨👏🏻What a talent.. she acts , sings & writes with her whole heart❤️ #Oscars — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) February 25, 2019

The "A Star Is Born Era" has concluded. 2018-2019. 🌟 @ladygaga. You truly gave us the fashion, the music, the awards, and the talent we stan you for. This era, in my opinion, is your best one to date. #Oscars #AStarIsBorn #Shallow LOVE YOU MOTHER MONSTER. pic.twitter.com/pLQTlMDgRq — Tony Tea ☕ (@13Who_Gaga) February 25, 2019

Lady Gaga is an Oscar winner and that's all that matters! pic.twitter.com/sluJDBETaL — xoxo, sabrina ⭐️ (@tealambition) February 25, 2019

get you someone who looks at you the way jennifer hudson looks at lady gaga. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/3J9imXwRbg — Arthur (@LadyGagaPopNet) February 25, 2019

Video of Lady Gaga backstage at the #Oscars, in tears after her Best Original Song win. pic.twitter.com/1akKQyhuOT — Lady Gaga Source (@MisterBroRo) February 25, 2019

Lady Gaga sitting in the audience with her Oscar is a mood pic.twitter.com/4Eb3dVkSHq — Ꮆ.u.Ꮍ. 🌈 (@dollopgaga) February 25, 2019

Lady Gaga is the only person in history to win a Golden Globe, a Grammy, a BAFTA, and an Oscar in a single year #Oscars — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) February 25, 2019

LADY GAGA IS A LEGEND!



9X GRAMMY WINNER

2X GOLDEN GLOBE WINNER

BAFTA WINNER

AND NOW

O S C A R WINNER 🏆 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/N3NqefxZdb — I love u Gaga ⭐ (@jazzpunkpop) February 25, 2019