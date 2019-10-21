Lady Gaga Writes She's 'In A Lot Of Pain' After Scary Stage Fall

It seems Lady Gaga is still recovering from her frightening stage fall during her Enigma show last week in Las Vegas.

The performer posted a photo on her Instagram story Friday and wrote that she was seemingly feeling the effects of her tumble, but decided to make the best of it to celebrate her friend’s big day.

“I might be in a lot of pain but I couldn’t miss my bestfriends bachelorette dinner,” Gaga wrote, referring to her makeup artist Sarah Tanno.

.@LadyGaga attends bestfriend’s Bachelorette dinner party after Las Vegas fall:



“I might be in a lot of pain but I couldn’t miss my bestfriends bachelorette dinner” pic.twitter.com/AuzFuK9b1v — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 19, 2019

The “Shallow” singer fell off the deep end last week at her Las Vegas show, thanks to a fan who picked her up onstage and started bouncing the singer around.

He promptly stepped off the edge of the stage, falling and bringing Gaga down with him as the audience gasped.

Me: He would never let me down



Him: pic.twitter.com/DbCBJ5dCeX — Papi Al (@ThePapiAl) October 18, 2019

why did the spotlight follow them i'm crying 😭 pic.twitter.com/4cuxovvkHr — Lady Gaga Facts (@LGMonsterFacts) October 18, 2019

Immediately after the fall, the singer made her way back to the stage and joked that she and the fan “fell into each other’s arms.”

“We’re like Rose and Jack in the Titanic,” Gaga said in a concertgoer’s video, reassuring the fan in question who caused the fall.

Following the tumble, the singer went to a doctor for X-rays to make sure there was no further damage.

“When they have to X-Ray almost your entire body...Just Dance. Gonna be ok,” Gaga posted on social media last week with an “OK” emoji that matched her hand in the X-ray.

While the source of the singer’s pain could be from the fall, the “A Star Is Born” actor revealed last year that she suffers from fibromyalgia, a condition that causes a person to feel widespread musculoskeletal pain, according to the Mayo Clinic.

At one point last year, Gaga’s pain was so bad that she canceled the last 10 dates of her Joanna World Tour.

There’s also just the strain of performing. Gaga revealed on Instagram this weekend that after her show, she gets into an ice bath, followed by a hot bath and then puts on a compression suit made of ice packs.