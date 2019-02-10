Lady Gaga Performs 'Shallow' Without Bradley Cooper At Grammys And Delivers

Tell me something, girl... were you ready for Lady Gaga’s performance at the 2019 Grammys?

The singer took the stage at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday night to showcase her duet from the hit romance “A Star Is Born.” Gaga performed sans co-star Bradley Cooper, but the number was all the more extra for it.

Before she even had the chance to “HAAA AH AH AH AAAH,” the singer had already picked up three awards for her album “Joanne” and the record-breaking song from the film.

Without Cooper on her arm, Gaga energetically performed both parts of the duet, using her lower register for her co-star’s parts before unleashing her famous belt on the song’s chorus. The Golden Globe winner was joined by frequent collaborator Mark Ronson, who performed with Gaga at last year’s Grammy Awards, and co-writer Andrew Wyatt.

Here’s the full HQ video of Lady Gaga performing “Shallow” tonight! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/HS9t5dJa5q — LG Updates (@LadyGagaVegas) February 11, 2019

And while a surprise appearance with Michelle Obama was certainly a highlight for all the Little Monsters at home, nothing could compare to a solo Gaga gig, especially considering her outrageous dance moves.

Twitter naturally weighed in on the performance, praising and shading the heart-stopping number.

Half of the timeline is in awe and the other half is like Gaga WYD... which honestly has been every live Gaga performance since “Paparazzi” — Ira (@ira) February 11, 2019

Gaga is so gassed up she will be....out of control at the Oscars — nolan (@auntanxiety) February 11, 2019

lady gaga singing the WHOAAAAAAHAA part was just breathtaking. she did THAT. pic.twitter.com/JC2ZNI96v2 — ☽ (@gagasyuyi) February 11, 2019

Gaga is set to perform the duet live with Cooper at the Academy Awards later this month, where she’s nominated in multiple categories.

While actor-turned-director Cooper has admitted he’s “terrified” to perform at the ceremony, the two did manage to impress an audience of Gaga stans at her Las Vegas show in January.

Cooper may not have been at the awards show on Sunday night, but Gaga made sure to give him a shout-out on social media.

“I’m in tears with honor and gratitude,” she wrote on Twitter earlier in the evening. “Thank you @RecordingAcad #Grammys #Grammy and my co-writers and Bradley I love you so much thank you.”