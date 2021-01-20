Lady Gaga Performs Soul-Stirring National Anthem Rendition At Joe Biden's Inauguration

Lady Gaga delivered a stirring rendition of the national anthem for the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday morning.

Putting her powerhouse vocals on full display, the music superstar pulled off a soul-baring and vocally impeccable performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of the swearing-in ceremony on the west front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Dressed in a custom red and blue Schiaparelli gown with a braided black-and-blonde updo, the singer paired the look with an oversized gold dove carrying an olive branch pinned to her chest.

Before her moment at the podium, Gaga addressed the historic nature of the ceremony, which she said “has great meaning” for her.

“My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly,” she wrote. “I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga.

Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021

The Biden-Harris inaugural committee confirmed last week that Gaga would sing the anthem, with the singer saying at the time she was “deeply honored” by the selection.

Gaga has a well-tested track record of impassioned performances of the anthem, drawing rave reviews for her version of it at the opening ceremony of Super Bowl 50 in 2015.

Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks also performed at the inauguration ceremony ahead of the primetime “Celebrating America” special featuring appearances from Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Bruce Springsteen.

Gaga arrived in Washington ahead of the inauguration ceremony for a rehearsal on Tuesday, where she was photographed greeting the National Guard soldiers.

Standing under the Capitol Rotunda, which just two weeks was besieged by pro-Donald Trump forces rioting over the outcome of the election, Gaga called for a peaceful transfer of power.

“I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans,” she wrote in the caption. “A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance, not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol.”

Gaga has been a longtime Biden supporter, joining the former vice president on the campaign trail in western Pennsylvania a day before the presidential election in November.

After Biden’s victory was called, she tweeted, “Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen… Nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA.”

The pop star and politician previously teamed up for a PSA in 2017 as part of the “It’s On Us” campaign, which aimed to end sexual assault on college campuses.