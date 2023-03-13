Lady Gaga Responds To Oscar Champagne-Carpet Mishap Like A Mother Monster Should

Lady Gaga was in full celebrity mode walking the new champagne carpet at the Oscars on Sunday until a photographer fell. (Watch the video below.)

She noticed the commotion behind her and rushed to the aid of the man. Apparently assured that he was OK, Gaga continued on her way, but looked back again just to make sure, video shared by “Access Hollywood” showed.

Putting the MOTHER in mother monster 💕 #LadyGaga rushes to help a fallen photographer at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/2ZqrqS9oC0 — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) March 13, 2023

Gaga later sang her nominated song “Hold my Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick.” It had been announced previously that the “Poker Face” star would not be performing due to time demands for a movie she was shooting, Billboard noted.

Give Gaga props for her Mother(ly) Monster instincts to react in the right way to a photographer in trouble.

